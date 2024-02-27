PCCR’s visionary leadership expands academic offerings in Forensic Science and Industrial Security Management

MANILA- The Philippine College of Criminology (PCCR) kicked off its year-long Platinum Celebration that marked its seven decades in the field of Criminal Justice Education (CJE) in Southeast Asia, and broke new ground in its academic offerings and educational approach.

“We have come a long way,” 6th PCCR President Ma. Angelica Lei G. Bautista said during her speech at the grand celebration at Quirino Grandstand, and proudly stated as the first collegiate body to offer CJE in Southeast Asia since 1954.

With the institution’s founding father, Supreme Court Justice Felix Angelo Bautista (JFAB), as per Bautista, the PCCR continues to mold students with passion, integrity, and excellence.

Under Bautista’s visionary leadership and has witnessed a refreshing approach to the “long-standing family legacy” at PCCR, the institution, beyond its flagship Bachelor of Science in Criminology, the college now offers programs in Forensic Science, equip students with the skills needed to investigate and analyze evidence in criminal cases, and Industrial Security Management, a program trains students to handle security risks in various industries, from corporate settings to critical infrastructure.

Moreover, PCCR embraces innovative teaching methods like blended learning, a combination of traditional classroom instruction and online resources, and provides students with flexibility and personalized learning experiences.

Meanwhile, gamified learning turns education into an exciting adventure, where students unlock achievements and collaborate in friendly challenges.

PCCR also diversifies its educational offerings by introducing short courses in emerging fields like Cyber Security and Technical Vocation that cater to the evolving needs of students and industries alike.

PCCR’s 70th

Marking the onset of the 70th celebration of the PCCR, the event commenced with an ecumenical service and a warm welcome extended to LTC Alwin M. Maneja, GSC (SC) PA, Commandant of Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) Unit, who participated in the arrival honors of the sixth PRC president.

The festivities unfolded with grandeur as a motorcade, comprising 206 vehicles, winding its way from Balut, Tondo to the iconic Quirino Grandstand, and continued with an energetic fun walk activity, where students joined the procession.

With more than 3,000 basic cadets marching alongside their battalion, creating a dynamic spectacle that included employees, students, and recognized school organizations.

Among the highlights was the ceremonial welcome of the freshmen batch of 2027, affectionately named “Mandatala.” This acronym, signifying “Mandirigmang may Dangal, Talino, at Lakas,” encapsulates the values that define the new generation of PCCR students.

The Paghirang ceremony marked a significant moment, emphasizing the pride, intelligence, and strength that the Mandatala batch brings to the PCCR legacy.

With a rich legacy of excellence and a commitment to shaping future leaders in the field of criminology, PCCR stands poised to set out on new endeavors and milestones in the years to come, fueled by the spirit of celebration and determination.