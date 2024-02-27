PBBM signs Tatak Pinoy, expanded benefits for centenarians into law

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday signed into law Republic Act (RA) 11981, or the Tatak Pinoy Act, and RA 11982, or Amendments to Centenarian Act.

During a ceremony in Malacañang, the Chief Executive said the Tatak Pinoy Act would foster greater cooperation between the government and the private sector in promoting and diversifying local goods and services so they can be globally competitive.

“Tatak Pinoy is more than a branding exercise as it is about incubating and incentivizing great products that deserve to carry the ‘Made in the Philippines’ trademark,” Marcos said.

“It is about creating products and services of the highest quality because Tatak Pinoy is also about excellence, and as a seal of great workmanship, it must only be applied to those that meet these high standards, and as such, we shall give preference and priority to our products,” he added.

RA 11981 establishes a Tatak Pinoy Council to craft a multi-year strategy to help revolutionize human resources, infrastructure, technology and innovation, investments, and sound financial management.

It also mandates the Philippine government to prioritize Filipino products and services in government procurement for a decade.

Greater global recognition

Trade and Industry officials said the signing of the Tatak Pinoy Act into law will enable Philippine industries to manufacture a “broader range of higher quality and sophisticated” products and help them elevate their position in the global value chain.

“We are confident that this legislation will bolster our ongoing programs, propelling industries towards greater global recognition and success. It underscores our commitment to implement measures that enhance the competitiveness of our local industries, ensuring that the world gets to experience what the Philippines has to offer,” said Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual.

The DTI, in a statement, also said the Tatak Pinoy measure “lies at the core of our nation’s industrialization strategy,” underscoring that the law, which it described as “transformative legislation” centers on promoting “industrial excellence, embracing innovation, and navigating contemporary challenges.”

Significant lead

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said the new law would strengthen the Philippine-made products and services sector.

Romualdez described the Tatak Pinoy Act, for which he is one of the principal authors, as “a significant leap forward in fortifying our local industries and highlighting Philippine-made products on the global stage.”

“The President’s vision for a dynamic and competitive local market is evident in this legislation, aimed at stimulating economic growth and fostering opportunities for our indigenous businesses,” added the Speaker.

Expanded coverage

Also signed into law were the Amendments to Centenarian Act, which expanded government benefits to cover Filipino octogenarians and nonagenarians.

RA 19982 will provide Filipinos, who will reach the milestone years of 80, 85, 90, and 95 financial aid and other benefits.

“Under the new law, Filipinos, upon reaching the age of 80, shall receive a cash gift of P10,000 and every five years thereafter, and upon reaching the age of 85, 90, and until 95. We do, after all, stand on the shoulders of these giants,” Marcos said.

“But they deserve more than cash in an envelope. What they should get is a support infrastructure that every society owes to its greying population,” he added.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed there are 950,000 Filipinos, who are considered octogenarians (80s) and nonagenarians (90s).

Marcos thanked members of the House of Representatives and the Senate for successfully passing both legislation.

“It proves once again the tenet that bicameralism was designed to bring together the brilliance of two bodies through compromise,” the President said.

The Magna Carta for Seafarers was initially also scheduled to be signed last Monday, but its signing was deferred by the President, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil.

She said the bill, which would have codified legislation for the protection of Filipino seafarers, is under review.

House leaders, for their part, said that the signing of Tatak Pinoy Act into law is expected to empower Filipino enterprises and drive sustainable economic development.

The Tatak Pinoy Act establishes the Tatak Pilipino Council, tasked with formulating, financing, and implementing the Tatak Pinoy Strategy to diversify production and promote high-quality Philippine-made products.

The legislation focuses on industrialization, employment generation, private sector partnerships, improvement of local enterprises, and support for disadvantaged sectors, including the urban poor, subsistence farmers, indigenous communities, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“The enactment of the Tatak Pinoy Act marks a significant milestone in our efforts to empower Filipino enterprises and drive sustainable economic development. Together, we will harness the potential of our workforce and propel our nation towards greater prosperity,” said the House chief.

The speaker also lauded the signing of RA 11982, or An Act Granting Benefits to Filipino Octogenarians and Nonagenarians, aimed at uplifting the elderly population.

Romualdez said the new law provides a P10,000 cash gift to Filipinos upon reaching ages 80, 85, 90, and 95, while instituting an Elderly Data Management System.

This legislation extends the coverage of RA 10868, or the Centenarians Act, which grants a P100,000 cash gift to those reaching 100 years old.

According to the Speaker, RA 11982 embodies the Marcos administration’s profound acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions and sacrifices of the elderly demographic.

This law also bestows essential benefits and privileges upon Filipino citizens aged 80 years and above, guaranteeing their access to quality healthcare, social services, and other forms of assistance conducive to a dignified and comfortable livelihood during their twilight years.

“Our esteemed elderly citizens have dedicated their lives to the betterment of our nation, and it is our solemn duty to ensure they receive the care and support befitting their legacy,” Romualdez pointed out.

“RA 11982 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to honoring their indelible contributions and safeguarding their well-being,” he added.

Image credits: Screenshot from RTVM





