Next 3-4 years crucial for Cebu energy security

Central Philippines’ economic powerhouse Cebu is headed for power shortages in the next 3-4 years if no new power plants are built.

This was relayed in a recent interview aired over radio station DWIZ by Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) president Charles Kenneth Co citing NGCP figures on Cebu’s power demands.

“The NGCP (National Grid Corporation Philippines) forecasts Cebu’s power requirement is growing 7% a year. Maybe in the next 3-4 years, if no new power plants are built, magkakaroon na ng power shortage. This is the challenge since it also takes 3-4 years to build a power plant,” said Co.

Cebu is home to 64% of Central Visayas. The region posted a 7.6% growth in 2022 led by Metro Cebu and its highly urbanized Lapu-Lapu (13.2% growth), Mandaue (9.0%), and Cebu (8.4% ) cities, leading the Philippines’ drive as the fastest growing, among major Asian economies currently.

Panay, Odette, and Cebu’s dependence on interconnections

Cebu presently benefits from power supply interconnections with Negros, Leyte, and Mindanao, delivering a reliable 30,000 KV, supplemented by contributions from Luzon. While this interconnected system ensures a consistent power supply, recent events like the 3-day Panay-wide blackouts plus the long-drawn blackouts in the aftermath of catastrophic Typhoon Odette have raised concerns about the region’s energy dependence.

“Cebu lacks an independent power source, we are concerned about a potential Typhoon Odette-like scenario, where there would be a one-month power blackout caused by the dependence of Cebu on power sources external to the region.” said Co.

“While these interconnections are helpful to us, we would like to establish our autonomous power plants in Cebu so that we always have access to local power.”

Economic implications and loss prevention

Co zoomed in on the economic implications of a power outage, drawing parallels with the Panay New Year Blackouts.

“Easily doble ang losses if it (Panay Blackout) happens in Cebu. Panay lost Php 3-5 billion, Cebu could go up to Php 10 billion,” Co stressed.

According to the CCCI President, Cebu’s IT-BPM, Tourism and Manufacturing industries, a major contributor to the region’s GDP, could face significant losses in the event of a prolonged power disruption.

“Pinaka-pillar natin in terms of contribution to GDP here in Central Visayas is BPO, Tourism, and Manufacturing,”

Balanced power mix

Addressing the needs for a balanced power mix, Co highlighted the challenges in utilizing renewable energy sources like hydropower and solar due to Cebu’s geographical limitations.

“Maganda sana ang renewable energy but Cebu isn’t blessed with waterfalls, area for wind power like Ilocos because nasa gitna tayo ng Visayas. Yung hangin, by the time it reaches the middle, mahina na, so it’s not viable,” said Co.

Although it may be the best option (Renewable Energy), Cebu lacks the same access to wind and waterfalls as Ilocos. Renewable energy is not practical in Cebu because of its geographical location,” said Co.

Co commended the establishment of a solar farm in Bantayan Island while also noting environmental impact of large-scale solar farm development.

“We want to protect our forests. Although renewable ang solar, matakaw siya sa land area. We cannot be totally independent from the grid with this,” said Co.

Assured environmentalists that Cebu continues to explore various renewable energy sources, Co stressed: “We need a balanced power mix.”

No to “Last Minute” mentality

Referencing the blackouts during the Cory Aquino administration, Co stressed the importance of proactive planning to prevent a potential power shortage in the future.

“It’s good to have a long-term view on this power situation. Hindi pwedeng last minute. I can remember the power crisis all over the Philippines during the Cory administration. We can’t afford for that to happen again.”

“NGCP gave an assurance to allocate power for Cebu. Okay pa tayo sa next few days. Ang kinakatakutan natin is yung next few years, kasi base sa forecast is in 4 years kukulangin na ang ating power supply.”

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has also advocated for more baseload power plants in Cebu underlining the island’s need for independent, sufficient and reliable power to sustain the region’s robust economy and growing population.

While acknowledging the national government for finally activating the Mindanao-Visayas interconnection project (MVIP), Garcia said Cebu should be self-sufficient and reliable in terms of power.

“We cannot be relying mainly on others for our power. We need to be self-sufficient, not in 2027 but now,” said the Cebu Governor.

