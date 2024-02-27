Navy confirms increase in WPS ship communication system interference

The Philippine Navy (PN) on Tuesday confirmed that there is an increase in interference in the communication systems of its ships in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) but could not give any definite answer on who could behind this operation.

“Communication interference also increased, but in the absence of data, I could not say where the source is,” PN spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said at a news briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

The WPS, in this case, includes all areas except Bajo De Masinloc.

And in regards to whether ships in Bajo De Masinloc are experiencing the same thing, Trinidad said he has to check with Naval Forces Northern Luzon to determine this.

Trinidad declined to comment on who is behind these interference pending a detailed investigation and forensic investigation.

“It could come from anybody, again common sense will dictate but I would like to be backed up with an appropriate report,” he explained.

As this developed, Trinidad said that the number of Chinese ships spotted near the Philippine-occupied features in the WPS remained constant.

As of Monday, the number of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels detected in Bajo De Masinloc has been placed at four along with 10 to 17 fishing boats.

In Ayungin Shoal, three CCG ships were detected along with four fishing craft.

Meanwhile, in Pagasa, one People’s Liberation Army Navy ship was sighted along with a CCG vessel and 16 fishing boats.

“In Parola, two fishing boats [were spotted while] in Panata, nine fishing boats [were detected]. None were monitored in Likas, Lawak, Rizal Reef and Kota,” Trinidad said.

He added that these ships are based from Mischief Reef, which is classed as a safe harbor.