Maynilad to spend ₱4B for upgrades

THE Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) announced it plans to spend around P4 billion to upgrade and rehabilitate 22 of its existing pumping stations and reservoirs (PSRs) to boost water supply and pressure throughout its concession area.

The upgrade will sustain the delivery of piped-in water supply at adequate pressure to some 4 million of its customers in Caloocan, Las Piñas, Manila, Muntinlupa, Quezon City, Parañaque, Pasay, and portions of Cavite province, read a statement from Maynilad.

Among the major activities to be done on the 22 PSRs include retrofitting to improve structural resiliency, replacing electronic and electrical equipment for enhanced pump operations, increasing reservoir capacity for better water service reliability during maintenance activities and emergencies, and upgrading of the pumps and motors to further boost water pressure.

Maynilad started this upgrade project in 2023, and full completion will be in 2027.

“This maintenance project—along with our planned construction of new PSRs over the next five years—is part of our service enhancement program that will ensure sustained water access in light of higher water demand. It will help to keep the water infrastructure resilient and responsive to the needs of our growing customer base,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Maynilad currently has 39 pumping stations and 39 reservoirs located in strategic locations throughout its West concession area—up from only seven operational PSRs in 2006 before the company was re-privatized.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the MWSS for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres & Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of the Holy Spirit & Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.