Maya supports BSP’s Coin Deposit Machine rollout

MANILA, Philippines – Maya, the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, joins the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in encouraging more Filipinos to convert their coins to e-wallet credits through the country’s coin recirculation program.

Demonstrating support, Maya Bank president Angelo Madrid converted his coins to Maya credits using the BSP’s Coin Deposit Machine (CoDM), the latest of which was deployed at Robinsons Metro East. Officials from the BSP, Maya, and other providers joined the launch ceremony.

Currently, CoDMs are operational at the following locations: Festival Supermall, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Place Manila, SM City Bacoor, SM City Bicutan, SM City Fairview, SM City North EDSA, SM City San Lazaro, and SM Mall of Asia, with additional locations coming soon.

Maya’s latest collaboration with the BSP showcases its commitment to promoting financial inclusion and digital banking solutions among Filipinos. With Maya and BSP’s collaborative efforts, Filipinos can now convert their loose change into Maya credits which can then easily be used for everyday payments or put into savings or investments.

Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions like the BSP CoDM, Maya aims to revolutionize the way Filipinos manage their finances, making financial services more accessible and convenient for all.

Maya Bank President Mr. Angelo Madrid effortlessly converting his coins into digital funds via the BSP’s Coin Deposit Machine.

Successful cash-in to Maya using BSP’s CoDM (L-R): Mr. Chad Gamasan, Product Manager, Maya; Mr. Jann Ryan Jose, Deputy Director, BSP Greater Manila Regional Office; Ms. Rosabel B. Guerrero, BSP Managing Director; Mr. Michael Charles Padua, Maya Chief Product Officer; Mr. Angelo Madrid, Maya Bank President.