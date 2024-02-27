Marcial promises to showcase ring savvy in fifth profight against Thai

EUMIR FELIX MARCIAL promised to put on a great show when he climbs the ring for his fifth professional fight against Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam on March 23 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Marcial, a bronze medalist as a middle weight in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, last fought on Philippine soil when he won gold at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the World Trade Center.

“I’m looking forward to this homecoming fight because the last time I fought in the country was during the 2019 SEA Games,” Marcial said. “I intend to put on a great show for those who will watch and see me live.”

“I believe that I will be more than ready by the time I get to Paris in July,” said Marcial, who already qualified for Paris with his silver medal finish at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last October.

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is the brainchild of the homecoming fight of the 28-year-old warrior from Zamboanga City.

“I’m very excited to spearhead a fight for Eumir here in the Philippines so everybody will get a chance to see him fight before the Olympics,” Pacquiao said.

Marcial is training in Las Vegas but will come home on March 13 to set up camp in Tagaytay City courtesy of its mayor, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“Mayor Bambol Tolentino is very supportive of Filipino athletes, especially those who are going to the Paris Olympics,” Marcial said.

Marcial shoots for his fifth straight victory since turning pro in 2020 against the veteran Thoedsak Sinam, who sports a 23-13 record with 19 knockouts.

He’s under the program of trainer and coach, former US Olympian Kay Koroma, as he trains in the same Las Vegas gym where Cuban super champion Arlan Lopez, Marcial’s tormentor in Hangzhou Chinese Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke and his semifinals conqueror in Tokyo Oleksandr Khyzhniak also hold camp.