Kelvin Miranda continues his ascent to the top

ONE guy’s showbiz career that really looks on the upswing is Kelvin Miranda’s. His decision to agree being comanaged by Tyronne Escalante and Sparkle, the management arm of GMA Network, is certainly working well.

At this time, his hands are full. Work has started for the fantasy series Sang’gre, and many are saying that this might possibly be Miranda’s biggest television break. Sang’gre is the latest narrative in the popular Encantadia chronicles and Miranda is taking on the role of the first-ever male Sang’gre named Adamus, who is the keeper and protector of the water gem.

“I am so thrilled when I was told I will be the first-ever male Sang’gre, a term that has been held by beautiful women of power and substance in the past. I am fully aware that all eyes will be on me when the series starts airing, that is why I am preparing myself so I can make a mark on the TV landscape with this new character,” he told us early this year.

Our sources from the network have told us that Sang’gre will be shot this year but the airing won’t happen until next year so the creators can make sure there’s enough time for the meticulous post production requirements needed for the series to be of world-class quality.

The followers of Miranda are happy that while waiting for Sang’gre, they will get to see Miranda in the second season of the comedy action series Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, topbilled by actor-politician Bong Revilla.

“This early in my career, I want to explore every facet of acting. Being immersed in comedy will allow me to improve my timing and to think fast, especially when improvisation is necessary. Many think that comedy is easy but it’s actually challenging because not every one is cut out for it. That is why I am thankful I was invited to be part of this series,” he shared.

We saw Miranda again a few days ago and he told us that he has a new movie, titled After All, which opens in select cinemas on February 28.

“We shot this movie more than three years ago, and I am just glad that it will finally see the light. I am not really privy to what truly caused the delay and why it took them so long to finish it, but I guess the important thing that it is finally ready to be seen on the big screen,” he said.

After All has Miranda and Beauty Gonzales in the lead roles, a reunion of sorts for both actors after their successful television team-up in the TV miniseries Loving Miss Bridgette, aired during the pandemic. Playing important supporting roles in the movie directed by Adolfo Alix Jr. are Teejay Marquez, Devon Seron, Juan Carlos Galano, and Tart Carlos.

Miranda added, “Beauty and I have this chemistry, and we work very well together. I hope this movie makes some money so the producers will not tire of shelling out funds to make more films and more people can have work.”

The 25-year-old looker believes that he still has a lot to learn in the cutthroat field of Philippine entertainment. From someone who started as a bit player, admitting that he had many uncredited portrayals, to one of the more promising leading men onscreen today, there certainly is no stopping Kelvin Miranda now as he ascends to the top, one step at a time.