Judge gives lighter penalties for cops in mistaken killing of Jemboy Salazar

THE Regional Trial Court of Navotas City convicted Tuesday a policeman for homicide and four others for illegal discharge of firearms in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old son of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) last year.

Six policemen were originally charged with murder by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the death of Jerhode Jemboy Salazar.

Found guilty of homicide was Police Staff Sergeant Gerry Sabate Maliban, while Police Executive Master Sergeant (PEMS) Roberto Dioso Balais Jr., Police Staff Sergeant Nikko Pines Corollo Esquillon, Police Corporal (PCpl) Edmard Jade Blanco and Patrolman Benedict Danao Mangada were found guilty of illegal discharge of firearms only.

Maliban was sentenced to up to six years and four months of imprisonment and ordered to pay the amount of P100,000 as moral and civil damages.

On the other hand, the trial court meted the four policemen with four months and one day of imprisonment.

The trial court directed Senior Inspector Jose Marie Sabeniano of the Metro Manila District Jail to credit the preventive imprisonment of the said four policemen.

“If after crediting their preventive imprisonment, the said accused have already served the sentence imposed upon the here, it behooves upon him to release from detention PEMS Roberto Balais Jr., PSSg Nikko Pines Corollo Esquillon, PCpl. Edward Jade Blanco and Pat. Benedict Manganda unless any of them s being held for some unlawful cause,” Navotas RTC Branch 286 Presiding Judge Pedro Dabu Jr. said in his 44-page decision promulgated on Tuesday.

Police Staff Sergeant Antonio Balcita Bugayong, one of the six accused, was exonerated by the trial court because the prosecution failed to prove that he fired his gun during the incident.

Thus, Judge Dabu directed Sabeniano to immediately release Bugayong from detention unless he is being detained for other cases.

The trial court ruled out the crime of murder as the prosecution failed to prove that Jemboy’s killing was premeditated.

In the case of Maliban, it was established that he was the one who fatally shot Jemboy based on the gun cartridge recovered from the crime scene, which positively matched his service firearm.

“This is a story of hot pursuit operation that ended in tragedy. The death of Jerhode Jemboy Salazar, who is not the suspect, could have been avoided had a police officer applied self-restraint, for a police officer is not justified in shooting a person because that person did not heed his call to surrender,” the judge said.

Jemboy was shot dead during a hot pursuit operation being conducted by the six policemen after he jumped from a boat into a river on Babansi Street in Barangay NBBS, Navotas City.

The policemen allegedly mistook Jemboy for a murder suspect they were in pursuit of.

Not happy with the decision

The Baltazar family, for their part, expressed their grief over the outcome of the case at a news briefing held at the DOJ.

“We’re expecting a conviction but what happened was the opposite. One policeman was convicted and meted only four years in prison. He will eventually regain his freedom as if my son was not killed,” Jemboy’s mother Rodaliza Baltazar said.

Jemboy’s father, Jessie Baltazar, said the court’s verdict was not commensurate with the crime committed. “It’s very painful on our part, our family is not happy with the decision. I lost my son, who was helping me earn a living.”

For his part, DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the agency would continue to support the Baltazar family seeking justice for the death of Jemboy.

Clavano said the prosecutors would be reviewing the decision of the Navotas RTC as instructed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for the purpose of filing an appeal.

“Our next step is to file an appeal before the Court of Appeals through the Office of the Solicitor General [OSG],” Clavano said.

He said the issue of conspiracy, intent to kill, the reasonableness of the action taken by the police and the reaction that the police when they saw Jemboy trying to flee would be among the arguments that the OSG may raise before the CA.

Clavano stressed that while the DOJ respects the decision of the trial court, it still needs to exhaust all available legal remedies in order deliver justice to the Baltazar family.