JFC urges House to initiate economic Charter change

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce (JFC) in the Philippines is calling upon the House of Representatives to initiate an economic Charter change to unlock international trade, foster greater foreign investment, and “enhance” the country’s business conditions.

JFC said removing economic restrictions in the 1987 Constitution would facilitate greater inflow of foreign direct investments (FDI) into the Philippines, which has become a laggard in Southeast Asia where global FDI has been steadily increasing.

“We recognize that the government’s mandate [is] to protect vital national interests by placing some restrictions on FDI. In this respect, we note that most national economies use legislation or executive regulations to respond to such an important consideration,” JFC said in a letter to Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

“Our group supports the easing of restrictions of foreign direct investment (FDI) wherever this is possible. We are of the opinion that the removal of economic restrictions would facilitate increased FDI in sectors where such investment is restricted,” it added.

The group said the advantage of putting the restrictions in legislation or executive regulations instead of the Constitution is the flexibility “to quickly adjust the regulatory environment for FDI in order to adapt to changes in technology, comply with requirements of international treaties, or take advantage of new opportunities to benefit the global economy.”

The ASEAN Investment Report 2023 showed FDI flows in the region rose 5.5 percent in 2022 to a record $224 billion, or around 17 percent of global FDI. The stock of FDI in ASEAN stood at $3.6 trillion in 2022, double the level in 2015.

The Philippines hasn not benefited significantly from those positive gains, with FDI flow in 2022 declining to $9.2 billion from $12 billion in 2021. Lower FDI in 2021 kept the Philippines behind five other countries led by Singapore, with a lower share of 4.1 percent of the total compared with 5.7 percent in 2021.

The group said the proposal to insert the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” in amending restrictive provisions in the Constitution is welcome, although it isn’t likely to send a strong signal to foreign investors as a direct revision of the restrictive provisions.

“We have noted various proposals made previously to remove constitutional restrictions to foreign investment, including either removing these altogether or inserting as an alternative the phrase ‘..unless otherwise provided by law,’ as proposed by RBH [Resolution of Both Houses] No. 7 for the sectors of advertising, basic education, and public utilities,” the group said.

“This second alternative provides Congress the power to adjust restrictions as it deems necessary. While it may not send as strong of a signal to foreign investors, the insertion of the phrase ‘..unless otherwise provided by law’ makes possible—if the Congress so decides—to further ease restrictions that would facilitate increased FDI,” it added.

Even so, JFC said if Congress goes that route, it could still help in addressing changes in the global economy from the time the Constitution was framed in 1987, including the signing of free trade deals and joining free trade blocs.

“Many of these developments emphasize the need for free movement of capital across borders and a level playing field between foreign and domestic investors without undue restrictions,” it said.

The group said utilizing legislation or executive regulation provides the flexibility for both the legislature and the executive to swiftly modify the regulatory framework for FDI.

This adaptability is essential for addressing technological shifts, meeting international treaty obligations, and capitalizing on new opportunities for global economic gains, according to JFC.

In recent years, the group said Congress has indeed done just that through its amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investment Act, and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act.

JFC is a business advocacy coalition composed of the American, Australian-New Zealand, Canadian, European, Japanese, and Korean chambers of commerce and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.