ICTSI’s Mexican unit posts record TEUs

THE International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) announced last Monday its Mexican subsidiary Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA) has set a record in January, after handling 20,400 TEUs of rail cargo.

According to CMSA CEO Jose Antonio Contreras this represents a 68-percent surge versus the same period in 2023, making it the “highest rail throughput in Manzanillo.”

“The increased use of rail to receive and dispatch cargo is key for us. We started a growth plan together with customers and Ferromex in 2021, which allowed us to gradually increase service volumes and reliability. Last January, we were able to move 23 percent of import cargo by rail and set a record for CMSA and the Port of Manzanillo,” he said.

This new record comes at the heels of CMSA’s collaboration with CMA CGM in launching the first block train service from the Second Specialized Container Terminal (TEC-II) at the Port of Manzanillo to Valle de Mexico.

The service, expanded to include Monterrey in the rotation, effectively links the terminal to the country’s primary consumption and production hubs.

Looking ahead, CMSA is set to enhance its rail infrastructure by commencing the expansion of its 2.2-kilometer rail tracks and acquiring new loading and unloading equipment. These strategic initiatives aim to increase rail capacity by more than 100 percent this year.

“In addition to the investment we are currently making in our container yards and docks, we are going to start the expansion of our railways in the coming months. Our goal is to double our rail volume by 2025 and take advantage of the resulting logistical and environment benefits,” said Contreras.

He explained that by prioritizing container movement via rail, CMSA aims to provide customers and port users with a more efficient and competitive alternative for long distances between the Pacific Coast and major consumption and production hubs like the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, San Luis de Potosí, and Querétaro, which receive a substantial portion of imports from Asia through Manzanillo.

He added that the increase in rail freight not only contributes to the reduction of daily truck flows in the municipality of Manzanillo, alleviating road congestion, but also aligns with sustainability goals.

ICTSI holds a 34-year concession for the CMSA. It was signed in 2010.