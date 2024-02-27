How to make 2024 your best financial year yet

THE dust of confetti has settled, the lechon leftovers are gone, and now we face the reality of a fresh start. Resolutions swirl in our heads, from getting fit to quitting bad habits, but one often goes unspoken: conquering our finances.

The new year presents a fresh opportunity to take control of your finances and set yourself up for success over the next 12 months. While the past two years have posed financial challenges for many Filipinos due to the pandemic, rising inflation and economic uncertainty, having a clear plan and making smart money moves in 2024 can help you make significant progress toward your financial goals.

The first step is to take a close look at where your money is going now. Spend some time reviewing your bank and credit card statements from 2023 to get a clear picture of your income versus expenses. Be honest with yourself about exactly how much you are earning each month from your job or business and where that money is being allocated. Take note of any recurring bills, subscriptions or expenses that you can potentially cut back on to free up more funds. Analyzing your spending habits is an important part of gaining control over your finances.

Once you have a solid understanding of your current financial situation, it’s time to start dreaming about 2024. What specific goals do you want to achieve over the next year? Some popular options include becoming debt-free, saving for a major purchase like a down payment on a house, building up an emergency fund of 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses or starting an investment portfolio. Your goals need to be both ambitious yet realistic. Aim high but don’t set yourself up for disappointment by choosing targets you have no chance of reaching.

With clear goals in mind, you can then develop a step-by-step action plan to achieve them over the next 12 months. Break larger goals down into smaller, monthly milestones that feel attainable so you feel a continued sense of progress. For example, if your goal is to pay off P100,000 in credit card debt, commit to paying P8,333 per month so it’s all gone by December 2024.

Some other smart money strategies to factor into your plan include paying down high-interest debts more aggressively using the debt snowball or debt avalanche method. For debts with variable interest rates like credit cards, focus on paying them off before rates potentially rise further.

Look for opportunities to earn extra income through a side gig, freelance work or even just selling unused items collecting dust around your home online. Every extra peso counts when working towards important financial goals.

Consider growing your savings through high-interest investment accounts. Digital banks offer competitive rates on savings accounts that beat traditional banks. Automate your savings by setting up regular transfers from your payroll account to dedicated savings accounts each pay period so the money is put aside before you have a chance to spend it.

Review your insurance coverage and make sure you and your family have adequate health, life and property protection in place, especially as costs continue rising. Being uninsured could lead to financial ruin from an unexpected illness or accident. Look for ways to bundle policies for discounted rates too.

Now is also a great time to reassess your investments if you have any. Ensure your portfolio aligns with your goals, risk tolerance and timeline. Diversifying across different asset classes like stocks, bonds, mutual funds and REITs can help reduce volatility while still providing growth over the long run. Consult a registered financial planner or licensed financial advisor if you need help evaluating your options.

Staying on top of your money also means automating as many tasks as possible with online banking. Set up bill pay for all recurring expenses, use budgeting apps to track your spending in real-time and enable e-statements to avoid late fees. Less time spent on manual tasks means more time to focus on your overall financial wellness.

The most important part of making 2024 your best financial year yet is maintaining consistency with your plan. Unforeseen expenses will arise and life will get busy at times, but do your best to regularly check-in on your progress and make adjustments when needed. Most of all, remember that financial success is a marathon, not a sprint. Embrace each step, celebrate both big accomplishments and small wins, and stay committed to your long-term goals.

Speaking of the long-term, it’s wise to take a holistic view of your finances beyond just the upcoming year. While 2024 goals are crucial, also consider how your current actions and decisions may impact your money habits and stability 5-10 years down the road. Things like emergency savings, retirement planning and debt management require sustained focus over many years to truly bear fruit. Starting smart practices now lays the foundation for lifelong healthy finances.

As you set out on your financial journey this year, remember, you are not alone. Seek out an encouraging community to support you along the way. When challenges arise, maintain patience and kindness with yourself. Let your long-term vision guide you forward, even through slip-ups or detours. Remember why you started this journey in the first place—to gain more control over your finances and set yourself up for long-term stability and peace of mind. Visualize how you will feel looking back on 2024, proud of how far you’ve come. Draw strength from that future self who is reaping the rewards of the seeds you sow this year. With the right mindset and daily commitment to your plan, 2024 could just be the year where all the pieces fall into place.

Janice Sabitsana is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. The views expressed by Sabitsana in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. To learn more about financial planning, attend the 106th RFP program this March 2024. Please e-mail info@rfp.ph or visit https://www.rfp.ph for details.