Government to secure additional funding for subway project

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said on Monday that the government will finalize by next month the third tranche of the loan agreement worth P55.7 billion for the Metro Manila Subway Project.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide funding worth JPY150 billion for the third tranche of the loan agreement for the first underground railway project in the Philippines.

According to the Department of Finance (DOF), the fourth and fifth tranches, with a combined worth of P151.1 billion or JPY 406.6 billion, are “still under discussion.”

“The DOF is fully committed to securing the funding for this project. We aim to finalize the loan agreement for the third tranche of financing by March 2024,” Recto said during the media briefing with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The subway project is currently supported by two active agreements with JICA.

The first tranche, worth about P38.8 billion or JPY104.5 billion was signed last March 2018, has a 94.4 percent disbursement rate.

The second tranche, meanwhile, was signed in February 2022. The loan agreement was worth P94.1 billion or JPY 253.3 billion with a 29.9 percent disbursement rate.

Overall, financing for the first subway project stands at P188.6 billion.

Under the terms and conditions of the loan agreements from JICA, the interest rates for both the first and second tranches of the loan are set at 0.10 percent per annum for non-consulting services and 0.01 percent per annum for consulting services.

Each loan has a maturity period of 40 years, including a 12-year grace period for the first tranche and a 13-year grace period for the second tranche, according to the DOF.

The Metro Manila Subway Project is set to be completed in 2029. It is equipped with a 17-station subway line which is seen to benefit 519,000 commuters everyday.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the subway project’s completion status is at 40 percent.

The subway can start its possible partial operations in one segment from Valenzuela to Ortigas in 2028, he added.

Recto said the project will spur job and employment opportunities which will generate 5,469 jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers.

“An effective and efficient mass transportation system is indispensable for achieving inclusive growth. And yet, for far too long, our people in the economy have suffered tremendous losses from the scourge of traffic congestion,” Recto said.

He cited a study from JICA that traffic congestion in Metro Manila alone costs the Philippine economy at least P3.5 billion per day.

The subway project, Recto added, will allow the country to save about P2.5 billion.