GoTyme poised to reach 5 million depositors this year

GoTyme Bank Corp., a joint venture with the Gokongwei and Singapore-based Tyme group, said it is confident to hit its 5 million depositors by the end of the year as it is targeting to offer more services to its customers.

GoTyme Bank Co-CEO Albert Raymund O. Tinio said they are bullish on the economy as it is on track on hitting its target number of depositors. In January, it reached 2.3 million depositors, in only 14 months since it started operations in the country.

“Around December last year, our sister bank Tyme became profitable. We said we can also do that; we’re very much on track to do that (to be profitable),” Tinio said.

The executive said they still have commitments with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, like the release of banking products to the public, such as dollar time deposit.

“We’re working on them already,” Tinio said.

The lender said it is now a “phygital” bank or a hybrid of a physical and digital bank as its partnership with Euronet, an ATM operator, allowed their depositors to withdraw their money from the money machines.

Tinio said the BSP has allowed them to use the said “phygital” campaign. “We can’t do that without their approval.”

He added they are expanding their first credit card launch, their partnership with PayMongo, in which businesses may avail of loans of up to P500,000 through GoTyme’s banking services.

“The intent of that was to pilot and learn. And from there we will expand,” Tinio said.

“We’re going to diversify that product offering. Part of that announcement was the dollar time deposits. People are excited. We also started introducing practical tweaks inside the app. You can now generate your own bank certificate and bank statements inside the app,” he added.

Tinio said they are eyeing to be the first digital bank to secure a slot in the government’s coin deposit campaign. Currently, the coins being exchanged in the machines were allotted to e-wallets such as GCash and Maya.

“The first stage would be to have one of the digital banks. Hopefully, it would be GoTyme that gets it first, to link it to retail the way they’re doing it now. The fact that its (coin exchange machine) located right now and strongest inside Robinsons Malls. It should be GoTyme,” he said.