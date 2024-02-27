Fuertes, Go, Chua scoop titles in Digos City tennis tilt

STEPHEN FUERTES and Marcus Go dominated the boys’ division, while Dhea Cua reaffirmed her mastery in the girls’ side in the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National Championships at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur over the weekend.

Fuertes, fueled by the support of the home crowd, swept his way to the 16-and-under championship as he conceded only eight games in four matches.

He clinched the title with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Kurt Alcantara in the finals of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

He also triumphed in the 18-and-under division, essaying a 6-1, 6-1 rout of Maersk Labandero, mirroring his two-title feat in the Gov. Edwin Jubahig Cup in Davao del Norte last week.

Go also took the 12- and 14-and-under trophies for the second consecutive week of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

The top-seeded Quezon City player crushed No. 2 Kresthan Belacas, 6-1, 6-2, in the 12-and-under finals then as No. 6 in the 14-and-under class, he stunned No. 1 Krelz Jan Gecosala, 6-2, 7-6 (11).

The second-ranked Cua, on the other hand, toppled No. 1 Aika Salahuddin from Digos, 6-4, 6-0, to clinch the 16-and-under crown.

The Kidapawan City star then overcame doubles partner Sanschena Francisco, 3-6, 6-1, 10-5, to snare the 18-and-under diadem.

The other winners in the week-long tournament sponsored by Mayor Josef Cagas and Rep. John Tracy Cagas were Davao City siblings Cristine and Rhiana Mae Mesa and Everett Niere from Bogo City, Cebu.

Cristine Mesa upended top seed Princess Placa in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-1, then drubbed Justine Gumbao, 6-1, 6-1, to pocket the girls’ 14-and-under crown; Rhiana Mesa grabbed the 12-and-under trophy with a tough 7-5, 6-4 win over Gumbao; while Niere trounced Francis Dimzon in the 10-and-under unisex finals, 4-2, 4-0.

Fuertes and Cua capped their stellar plays by winning the doubles titles in the 18-and-under category.

Fuertes partnered with Gabriel Mayor to defeat Jan Deliva and Ian Placa, 8-2; while Cua and Francisco outplayed Lieryanne Bacaron and Princess Placa, 8-3.

Krelz Jan Gecosala and Niere held off Kresthan Belacas and Julius Otoc, 8-4, while the Mesa sisters thwarted Rhea Palac and Daneea Sinsuat, 8-4, for the 14-and-U crowns.

Enzo Niere and Daneea Sinsuat clinched the 10-and-under trophy with an 8-0 rout of Francis Dimzon and Arissa Macapendeg.

Registration for the next leg—Governor Yvonne Cagas Cup—slated February 29 to March 4 at the Bansalan Tennis Club, is ongoing, For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.