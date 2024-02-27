Fresh River to operate Casecnan

THE Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) formally turned over on Monday the 165-megawatt (MW) Casecnan Hydroelectric Power Plant (CHEPP) to Fresh River Lakes Corp. (FLRC), a subsidiary of the Lopez-led First Gen. Corp.

The Psalm and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) personnel formally handed over the operations of the Casecnan hydro facilities in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija to First Gen after securing all regulatory permits and remitted payment for the purchase of the power plant.

FLRC’s $526-million bid offer was way above government’s minimum bid price.

“From the perspective of First Gen, building a similar hydro plant from scratch would have been more expensive and would have required a lengthy preparation time of up to seven if not more years for planning, designing, permitting and construction,” said Dennis Gonzales, senior vice president and head of the Hydro Group of First Gen. “Our winning offer, therefore, helped the company save on cost and precious time to construct a similar hydro project.”

Aside from the plant itself, the power components that First Gen acquired from the government include the switchyard, the administration complex, guest house and some roads.

Meanwhile, ownership of the non-power components of Casecnan, such as the irrigation facilities, the weir and the tunnel, remains with the government, through NIA and PSALM. The use of these non-power facilities is governed by separate operations and maintenance agreements between FRLC and NIA on one hand, and the former with PSALM, on the other.

Other hydro facilities owned by First Gen include the 132-MW Pantabangan-Masiway Hydro-Electric Power Plant (PHEPP), a storage hydropower plant with a dam and reservoir located close to Casecnan. It is also constructing the 120-MW Aya pumped-storage hydro project, also in Pantabangan, on top of other run-of-river hydro projects in Mindanao.

First Gen President Francis Giles B. Puno earlier said that the CHEPP “is an important asset” that would be tied up to the firm’s Pantabangan-Masiway and the Aya pumped-storage hydro project.

Following the acquisition of the Casecnan power plant, First Gen has expanded the combined capacity of its low-carbon power plants to 3,666 MW.