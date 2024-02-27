 Flying Titans, Angels clash in marquee matchup

The Premier Volleyball League marks its second week of elims with an exciting duel between title contenders Choco Mucho and Petro Gazz, both aiming to secure a share of the lead with idle Chery Tiggo in the All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

In their initial outings, the Flying Titans dominated the Nxled Chameleons, 25-12, 25-22, 25-18, and the Angels comfortably defeated the Strong Group Athletics, 25-12, 25-20, 25-12, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash of firepower and distinct playing styles at 6 p.m.

Choco Mucho, looking to build on its runner-up finish in the last AFC, relied on its seasoned players in the win over Nxled. But coach Dante Alinsunurin is expected to provide extended playing time to new recruits to maximize their potential.

Despite the absence of injured Deanna Wong, playmaker Mars Alba excelled with 18 excellent sets. New recruits Mean Mendrez and Royse Tubino had limited stints, finishing with just a point each but Sisi Rondina, Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde dished out stellar plays, scoring 17, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Chery Nunag also shone in defense, producing five blocks for a 10-point performance.

The team, however, faced a setback with an injury to Aduke Ogunsanya but Maddie Madayag is likely to step up after a modest five-point output.

On the other hand, the Angels, led by Fil-Am Brooke Van Sickle and Nicole Tiamzon, are eager for another victory. Tiamzon scored 15 points while Van Sickle added seven markers and the team expects strong performances from other key players such as Marian Buitre, Myla Pablo, Michelle Morente, Aiza Pontillas, Remy Palma and Joy Dacoron in anticipation of a challenging matchup against the Flying Titans.

Meanwhile, PLDT also looks to join Chery Tiggo in the lead as the High Speed Hitters go for a follow-up to their 25-22, 25-6, 25-9 romp over the Galeries Tower Highrisers against the Chameleons at 4 p.m.

Coach Rald Ricafort emphasized the importance of a good start but acknowledged the need for continuous improvement.

The team will again bank on the prowess of Savi Davison, Jules Samonte, Fiola Ceballos, Jessey de Leon and Majoy Baron.

Despite their loss to Choco Mucho, Nxled, led by Krich Macaslang, Chiara Permentilla, Lycha Ebon and Camille Victoria, is determined to bounce back with Ivy Lacsin settling into her new team’s system after debuting with six points in a two-set appearance.

Games are telecast on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel – RPTV.