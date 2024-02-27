Finnish firm launches AI-driven retail app

FINNISH supply-chain solutions provider Relex Solutions Oy announced last Monday it has launched an “advanced AI-driven in-store mobile app” that targets local retailers looking to consolidate their many in-store tools and processes.

According to Vice-President Tom Charlton, the solution provides store ordering and task management features, which they promise would maximize sales “while minimizing waste and spoilage.”

Charlton added the app called “Relex Mobile Pro” is “purpose-built to optimize in-store ordering while also providing an all-inclusive task management offering.”

“This enables the automation of manual tasks and boosts efficiency, so store personnel can shift their focus to high-value tasks,” he said.

The key features of the app include the automation of manual tasks, an all-inclusive task management offering and leveraging AI-driven machine learning capabilities to optimize in-store ordering, Charlton said.

By combining these elements, retailers can shift their focus to high-value tasks, boosting efficiency and creating a more engaging customer experience, the executive added.

“This new offering has been created to help our customers create a significant step-change with their in-store processes, creating competitive differentiation while also leveraging best-in-class data science to ensure the right products are where they need to be, every time,” Charlton said.

He added that the integration of app with the AI-driven machine learning capabilities of the firm “addresses challenges such as poor inventory visibility, product availability and presentation.”

The solution provides targeted, exception-based workflows combined with science-based recommendations, boosting store personnel engagement, ensuring product availability and optimizing customer service, the executive explained.

Users of the app can easily review and amend orders, leverage suggested replenishment amounts and make modifications based on real-time stock counting updates, Charlton said.

He added that the app also allows for ad-hoc order creation, addressing unexpected ordering needs on the fly. With item scanning and search functionalities, users can access product-specific data instantly while in-store.

Charlton said the firm’s “unified offering facilitates intuitive stock balance checks, counts and necessary updates.”

“Alerting features ensure users receive focused alerts for specific value-added actions, enhancing proactive decision-making and operational responsiveness,” he added.