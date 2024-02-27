Club Ananda’s A Taste of Sandari: Celebrating a Decade of Love

Club Ananda, a premiere wedding destination in the south, marks a significant milestone in its journey—celebrating a decade in the wedding industry with the event titled, “A Taste of Sandari: Celebrating a Decade of Love.” This occasion is set to take place on March 2, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Club Ananda in Sandari Batulao, Nasugbu, Batangas.

For a decade, Club Ananda has made a name in the wedding industry, and “A Taste of Sandari” is one of their ways to help soon-to-wed couples achieve their dream wedding. The event offers a unique and immersive experience, providing them with an opportunity to engage with the industry’s leading professionals and gain valuable insights for their upcoming nuptials. Suppliers will offer discounts, promos, and offers exclusively for the upcoming event. This will give them a satisfying realization of their dream wedding. Everything is free of charge just visit Club Ananda’s social media pages to register.

The celebration boasts esteemed co-presenters, Juan Carlo the Caterer, Kim Torres Events, and Princess Apple Events, all of whom will play pivotal roles in this year’s event. These co-presenters are loyal supporters who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to Club Ananda since the start of their collaboration. Their continued support and involvement reflect a shared commitment to excellence in the wedding industry. Club Ananda has also invited other leading suppliers in the industry to join the event.

Mark Almazora, the AVP of Club Ananda, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming celebration, stating, “A Taste of Sandari: The 10th Anniversary Edition is not merely a bridal exhibit or grand food tasting session; it’s a jubilant celebration filled with love—the very essence that has fueled Club Ananda’s success for a remarkable 10 years.

In this event, we aim to share our pure love with our clients, employees, and partners, expressing our gratitude for their unwavering support and invaluable contributions. Our commitment is to ensure a seamless wedding planning experience for soon-to-weds, helping them realize their dream weddings.”

The theme for this year’s anniversary celebration revolves around love and its transformative power, acknowledging the victories and cherished memories of the past decade. The event serves as an opportunity for Club Ananda to extend heartfelt thanks to clients, partners, and employees for their integral roles in this remarkable journey.

Club Ananda extends a warm invitation to soon-to-be-weds, industry professionals, and wedding enthusiasts to join the celebration.

Scan the QR code on the invitation poster to register.