Case possibly containing Wayne Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.7M at auction

img 1883
In this undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, a case of old hockey cards, uncovered in a Canadian home, has fetched more than $3.7 million.
REGINA, Saskatchewan — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a Regina home.

Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.

A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

A company spokesperson has said he doesn’t expect the winning bidder will open the boxes, as they are rarer than the rookie

Image credits: AP



