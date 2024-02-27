BIR says won in tax case against vape trader

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced last Monday it won a tax evasion case against those behind the seller of the “Tap Fog” products, with an estimated civil liability of about P1.2 billion.

According to a statement by the BIR, the revenue-generating agency filed a tax evasion complaint against the Tap Fog-brand sellers and four other vape traders in December 2022 after the BIR conducted a series of raids in November 2022.

The statement continued that the Court of Tax Appeals and the Metropolitan Trial Court have ordered the issuance of warrants of arrest against those behind the “Tap Fog” brand after the BIR filed criminal information.

“This is a testament to our promise that after the execution of raids, cases will be filed,” Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. was quoted in the statement as saying. The BIR did not disclose the names of the traders.

The commissioner added that the BIR is closely monitoring the vape industry and reminded the vape sellers to comply with the registration and taxation requirements under the laws. The BIR statement also did not disclose the corporate name of the “Tap Fog” brand seller.

“The vape industry is already a regulated industry, the BIR has already established a system for the proper registration and payment for this purpose,” Lumagui added.

The BIR said “Tap Fog” and its conspirators, which the bureau did not name, are charged with “Unlawful Possession or Removal of Articles Subject to Excise Tax without Payment of the Tax” in violation of Section 263-A (“Selling of Heated Tobacco Products and Vapor Products at a Lower Price than the Combined Excise and Value-added Taxes”) of the National Internal Revenue Code (Tax Code).

The BIR said “Tap Fog” was also charged with selling or offering for sale any box or package containing articles subject to excise tax with false, spurious or counterfeit stamps or labels or selling from any such fraudulent box, package or container as aforementioned in violation of Section 265 (Offenses Relating to Stamps) of the Tax Code.

Tax evasion and failure to file tax returns cases were also filed against “Tap Fog.”

Earlier, Lumagui vowed the BIR will continue with its aggressive approach to address the illicit trade in e-cigarettes and vapor (vaping) products to ensure tax compliance and efficiency in revenue generation (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/26/bir-to-stick-to-its-guns-in-revenue-generation/).

“We will continue what we’ve been doing—the fearless and aggressive enforcement activities. We’ll still pursue those outright and illegal activities like illicit trades, [of] illicit cigarettes, [and] vape products,” said Lumagui during a news briefing in January.