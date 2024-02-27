Bill defining maritime zones of PHL gets nod of Senate

Voting 23-0-0, the Senate on Monday voted on third and final reading to approve the measure defining the Philippines’s maritime zones, advancing its status as a member of the international community’s rules-based system under the 1982 United Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Senate Bill (SB) 2492, or An Act Declaring the Maritime Zones Under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines, was principally authored by Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, considered a veteran in international law.

The Philippine Maritime Zones Act was crafted primarily in consideration of the “missing link” between the country’s ratification of the Unclos in 1984 and its failure to harmonize local legislation with relevant international law.

Unclos, described as the constitution for the oceans, “promotes and highlights the importance of having rules-based order in maritime governance and allocates maritime zones to coastal and archipelagic states,” Tolentino explained when he first filed SB 2492.

“The Philippines signed Unclos in 1982 and ratified it in 1984. This however, does not automatically transform Unclos as domestic law; Congress has an obligation to harmonize local legislation with international law.

As a law-abiding member of the international community, the Philippines has the task to define the maritime zones and align them with measurements outlined by the Convention.”

The Philippine government, Tolentino noted, already carried out these key steps to harmonize local law with international law: adopting the regime of islands under Article 121 of that convention for the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo De Masinloc and enacting the Archipelagic Baselines of the Philippines Act through Republic Act (RA) 9522,14 years ago.

“Hence, the next logical step for us is to clearly define our maritime zones. The Maritime Zones bill’s primary objective is to declare the Philippines’s maritime zones based on the standards set by Unclos, clarify the geographical extent of the Philippine maritime domain, and at the same time, clarify the legal powers that the Philippines may exercise over.”

At Monday’s plenary session, Tolentino thanked his colleagues for their invaluable support and approval of the measure which he said, “marks a significant milestone not only for our legislative body but for our nation as a whole.”

Among the senators who thanked Tolentino in turn was Sen. Robin Padilla, who said SB 2492 gives hope to Filipino Muslims that their claim on Sabah remains alive.

“I just want to laud our comrade [Sen. Tolentino] because with his proposal, your Muslim brothers have been revived, because RA 9522 was too quiet regarding our claim in Sabah. With this new proposal, Section 2 of RA 5446 came to life. This is something we will never forget because it is true that in your heart there is a place for Muslims,” Padilla said in Filipino.

Section 2 of RA 5446 states “the definition of the baselines of the territorial sea of the Philippine Archipelago as provided in this Act is without prejudice to the delineation of the baselines of the territorial sea around the territory of Sabah, situated in North Borneo, over which the Republic of the Philippines has acquired dominion and sovereignty.”

Tolentino also thanked the legislative staff who reviewed and refined every aspect of the bill, ensuring that it upholds the principles of sovereignty, environmental sustainability and maritime security. “Your diligence and attention to details have played a pivotal role in shaping a law that will safeguard our maritime interests for generations to come.”

“It is a privilege and an honor to serve our nation and I am committed to ensuring that the Philippine Maritime Zones Law will continue to serve as a cornerstone of our maritime policy, protecting our sovereignty, promoting sustainable development and securing our future prosperity,” he added.

By delineating and underscoring the Philippines’s maritime zones and boundaries, Tolentino said in the bill’s explanatory note, the Maritime Zones Law “can act as foundational policy that addresses various institutional roadblocks, advances our national interest in terms of the protection, maximization, and sustainability of the marine resources, provides guidance on the rights and entitlements of the Philippines on different maritime zones, and can be utilized to further the goals of other relevant maritime laws of the Philippines.”