WTO meet focus: Public stockholding for food security

WITH the upcoming 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13),Manila will champion reforms which include achieving “meaningful” outcomes on agriculture negotiation to achieve a “permanent” solution for public stockholding for food security purposes, among others, according to the Department of Trade and Industry’s International Trade Policy Group.

In a statement on Saturday, the DTI said the Philippines is hoping for the international trade body to arrive at “meaningful outcomes” on agriculture talks.

Among these are “to achieve a permanent solution for public stockholding for food security purposes, and an effective special safeguard mechanism [SSM] for developing countries.”

The department said the country “sees the importance” of the second wave of fisheries subsidies negotiations as it targets to “establish a balanced approach on the disciplines on overcapacity and overfishing, including an effective and appropriate special and differential treatment for developing and least-developed members.”

Last February 16, the multilateral trade body said Ambassador Einar Gunnarsson of Iceland, the chair of the fisheries subsidies negotiations, circulated to ministers a draft text on Additional Provisions on Fisheries Subsidies, with disciplines on subsidies contributing to overcapacity and overfishing, as the “basis for finalizing the negotiations on these issues at the 13th Ministerial Conference [MC13].”

According to the WTO website, the chair said the text, which draws on members’ proposals and discussions, reflects his “best” attempt to identify a balance most likely to build consensus.

“To assist the work at the Ministerial Conference, I have bracketed language in a few places in the new text to draw attention to issues in respect of which significant divergences in views remain. I believe ministers’ attention to these areas will be particularly warranted,” the chair said, citing subsidies to distant water fishing and artisanal fishing, as well as certain figures in the text for transition periods and thresholds for special and differential treatment (SDT) for developing country members and least-developed country members.

“While this text reflects my best attempt to identify a balance that I see as most likely to build consensus, the final outcome remains in the hands of members working together,” the chair said.

Meanwhile, DTI said the Philippines is working with other members of the multilateral trade body “to resolve the impasse in the WTO Appellate Body [AB] or come up with a functioning dispute settlement system by 2024.”

Other reforms that the country will champion at the conference, DTI said, are “enhancing WTO’s functions, notification and transparency mechanism.”

The Philippines also expects “significant progress and outcomes” on electronic commerce, investment facilitation for development, trade and environment, as well as the integration of micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Global Value Chain.

The 13th WTO Ministerial Conference will take place from February 26 to 29, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual will lead the Philippine delegation. Accompanying the Philippines’s trade chief are officials from the House of Representatives and various government agencies such as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Foreign Affairs, Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, and Philippine Mission to the WTO in Geneva.

The DTI said it convened briefing sessions in preparation for the MC13. On February 8, 2024, it conducted a joint briefing for Congress, followed by a briefing for NGOs and CSOs on February 15, 2024 that was attended by representatives from SENTRO, Federation of Free Farmers, Federation of Free Workers, Nestle Philippines, and Agap Partylist, among others.

The Ministerial Conference is the “highest decision-making body” of the WTO attended by trade ministers and senior officials from the organization’s 164 members. The last Ministerial Conference (MC12) was held on June 12 to 17 in Geneva, Switzerland.