World-class Filipino artistry at Philippine International Furniture Show, held in conjunction with Interior & Design Manila 2024

The highly anticipated Philippine International Furniture Show, paired with Interior & Design Manila, is scheduled to grace the SMX Convention Center Manila, Pasay City, from March 7 to 9, 2024.

Renowned for its innovation and elegance, these events continue to elevate the Philippines’ reputation as the ‘Milan of Asia’ on the global design scene.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exquisite items, from furniture and home décor to lighting, and featuring a mix of timeless classics and modern designs that showcase the incredible creativity and innovation inherent in Filipino craftsmanship.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the Philippines’ rich cultural heritage, experiencing not only modern designs but also traditional craftsmanship and techniques displayed at these events. Vice President Sara Duterte, Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines, emphasized, “The Philippines has a rich heritage in craftsmanship, where furniture-making is not just a job but an essential part of our culture, passed down through generations. This industry shapes our identity and significantly contributes to our GDP, thanks to thousands of skilled artisans who inject their unique style and expertise into every fine piece.”

A major highlight of the expo is the involvement of Filipino weavers, including the Iraya Mangyans of Puerto Galera and the Bangsamoro tribes. These skilled artisans will captivate visitors with live demonstrations, creating one-of-a-kind products that seamlessly blend beauty with functionality.

Each product becomes a living narrative interwoven with the rich tapestry of tradition and modernity, allowing visitors to witness the artistry firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance embedded in each creation.

Concurrently, the event will feature the Obra Design Masterclass Program by The Philippine Trade Training Center – Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

This initiative aims to provide specialized furniture training and mentorship opportunities for young designers and scholars, empowering and uplifting local talent within the furniture and creative industries.

The Philippine International Furniture Show and Interior & Design Manila together offer a unique and immersive experience, inviting visitors to delve into the profound depth and diversity of Filipino design.

This expo stands as testaments to the country’s growing influence in the world of design and craftsmanship, showcasing the rich heritage of Filipino design and emphasizing the industry’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. Beyond the exhibition halls, these events also extend their influence to benefit the Ayala Foundation, Inc., contributing to the organization’s diverse programs dedicated to Education, Sustainable Livelihood, and Love of Country.

Do not miss the chance to visit the expo; secure your free access pass by pre-registering today until March 6. Walk-in visitors will have a P300.00 entrance fee.

Pre-registration is available at pifs.vx-events.comhttp://pifs.vx-events.com or idm.vx-events.comhttp://idm.vx-events.com.

For inquiries and concerns, contact Philippine International Furniture Show at info@pifs.ph and Interior Design Manila at info@interioranddesignmanila.com To learn more about the event visit http://www.pifs.ph or http://www.interioranddesignmanila.com.

The Philippine International Furniture Show is organized by Next One Now, and is co-organized by the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP), the Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation (CFIF), Inc., the Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation (PFIF), and Global Link MP Events International Inc. Interior & Design Manila is organized by Global-Link MP Events International Inc.

Both events are supported by the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers (PIID), Philippine Institute of Architects (PIA), and the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc (FFCCCII).