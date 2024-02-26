Why is PSE dragging its feet in going after Abra Mining officials for trading violations?

Many stock market investors are wondering why the Philippine Stock Exchange has not filed any court suit against the officials of Abra Mining and Industrial Corp. after it finished its probe into the sale of unissued shares of stock. And that investigation, which followed its suspension of the trading of Abra Mining or AR shares, was made more than three years ago. Yet, no formal charges have been made by the PSE. In fact, it even tossed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) the filing of the formal charges against the AR officials who made the trading irregularities.

The move by PSE President Ramon S. Monzon continues to baffle investors: that of tossing to the SEC the filing of the court suit. Monzon and the PSE have already found the smoking gun, so to speak, about the trading irregularities and yet they continued to drag their feet on the issue, forgetting that PSE could do the filing of the charges for being a self-regulatory organization (SRO).

As an SRO, the PSE’s umbilical cord to that of the SEC has been cut and that it can now move against those under its fold such as brokers, transfer agents, traders and the listed shares. In a sense, the PSE need not seek any regulatory approval from the SEC for it to act on complaints, and in the particular case of the AR trading irregularities. Before the merger of the Manila and Makati Stock Exchanges to become the unified PSE, the SEC held sway over that of the bourses.

But with the time lag that happens under this set-up, the PSE was accorded the SRO status so that it could move with dispatch on crafting rules to govern the conduct of trading and its peripherals. This SRO status that the SEC has granted can also be withdrawn should the PSE not come up to the standards that an SRO should have.

It is thus surprising for many investors why the PSE has not yet made any effort to formally charge the officials of AR for the trading irregularities. It even has the gall to toss the hot potato to the SEC, forgetting that as an SRO it can do so especially with its own findings on the matter of the trading of AR whose shares sizzled in 2021, accounting for 80 percent of trading from January to February.

Monzon, in his letter-reply to MOST law firm in January last year, acknowledged that the PSE has found out the trading irregularities. MOST law had sent a letter to the PSE as well as to the Philippine Depository Trust Corp. regarding the status of the investigation on Abra Mining and the findings made so far. The law firm said it is representing investors in AR that were left holding the bag due to the trading of unlisted shares.

According to Monzon, “the PSE has concluded its investigation and noted serious violations of the Company not only of the PSE Listing and Disclosure Rules but also of the Revised Corporation Code, the gravest being the lodgement and trading of AR shares which are not yet issued and recorded in the books of the Company and for which no subscription payments were received by the Company.”

Monzon specifically cited what he termed the “gravest” travesty of justice that Abra Mining has made against the investors in the market and yet PSE has not acted on the matter insofar as exercising its SRO status is concerned. Why so? Having found out about the irregularities that occurred two years prior, why has the PSE not moved at all?

Allow us to let Monzon speak and let the investors judge whether the PSE is dragging its feet on the matter of AR trading irregularities or not.

“PSE has given the Company sufficient time to address [the] issues but at this time, we have not been made aware of any attempt by the Company to rectify the violations. Accordingly, the PSE will take the appropriate regulatory actions against the Company, its transfer agent, and their respective directors and officers to hold them responsible for violations of the Listing and Disclosure Rules of the Exchange.

“We have also endorsed this matter to the SEC for investigation of apparent violations of the Revised Corporation Code and referral of criminal complaint to the Department of Justice for prosecution if SEC determines necessary or appropriate.”

Monzon’s letter is neither here nor there. While it acknowledged uncovering the trading irregularities that run smack against the country’s Revised Corporation Code and cited the gravest of them all, the PSE, however, made a sudden U-turn, a pregnant pause, as journalists are wont to say, and then toss the filing of the case to the SEC should the government agency find it necessary.

This letter-reply of Monzon shows that investors of Abra Mining who bought tainted shares will have to wait some more time before the PSE can assuage their fear about their lost investments. It also shows that the PSE’s status as a self-regulatory organization is tainted. It also explains why our market remains in the doldrums, unable to entice more companies to list. And it shows how “competent” the PSE officials are.