‘Useless to tax online sellers, gig workers if BIR undigitized’

THE manual processing of requirements for small online sellers and gig workers to be exempted from the 1-percent withholding tax defeats the purpose of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) digitalization efforts, according to a tax expert.

“It’s useless to talk about promoting the digital economy if the bureau that collects taxes is not digitalized. It’s a bit ironic,” Tax Advisor Raymond A. Abrea said in a news briefing last week.

The BIR has issued Revenue Regulation (RR) 16-2023 imposing a 1-percent withholding tax on one-half of the gross remittances by e-marketplace operators and digital financial services providers to sellers/merchants for the goods or services sold/paid through their platform/facility.

Abrea said the BIR’s move of collecting taxes from online sellers is in the “right direction” but for those online sellers earning below half a million pesos, they needed to apply to become exempted from withholding tax of 1 percent from every transaction made.

To be exempted, however, is a “laborious” process, according to Abrea. Those individuals would need to provide substantiation that they should be exempted from the withholding of tax and submit requirements.

If they have to go to the BIR office, accomplish a sworn declaration, and have it notarized, then it defeats the purpose, the tax advisor said.

“The [BIR is] asking them to be part of the digital economy and yet [they] push them to the wall or the edge na mangdadaya na lang sila or hindi na lang sila magko-comply [that they will just cheat or will not comply],” Abrea said last Thursday.

He explained that this kind of administrative challenge should be compensated with a digitalized tax administration as well as collaborating with international organizations and seeking advice from international experts.

Abrea also highlighted the Philippines’ participation in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework with other 140 member countries and jurisdictions.

He said that digital service providers such as Facebook, Amazon, and other tech giants will now be required to declare their income from the Philippines to the national government.

“As a third-world and developing country, this will give us so much revenue,” Abrea said, noting that it is also challenging because it has to “harmonize” with the rest of the member countries.

Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian, who was also present at the news briefing, pointed to the online video-sharing platform YouTube, which does not pay taxes in the country but competes with other Philippine media companies.

“Digitalization created an unfair playing field that we in the Philippines are using now,” Gatchalian said.

The senator is keen on “upgrading” the laws but not on increasing taxes.

This, he said, will “even out the playing field and capture those revenues that should be accrued to the Philippines.”

Regarding the process of exemption from withholding taxes, Gatchalian said they are conducting oversight on the specific implementing rules and regulations to make the process easier for small-scale online sellers and even gig workers.

He said the process should not cause unnecessary burdens to those who are trying to make a living in the digital economy.