‘Traffic light’ system to help BSP in sustainable financing

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will employ a traffic light system in determining if certain financing activities are considered sustainable.

The system is at the center of the Monetary Board’s recently approved Philippine Sustainable Finance Taxonomy Guidelines (SFTG) for banks which will take effect starting 2025.

The traffic light system—Green, Amber, and Red—will be assigned to financing activities. Green will be the assignment if the activity is aligned; amber, for partially aligned; and red for not aligned.

“The issuance of a taxonomy is a crucial step in our sustainability journey. It provides high level guidance in determining the greenness of an investment,” BSP Governor and Monetary Board Chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. said.

“But this is just the first step to what I expect will be a long iterative process of calibrating the document to fully capture the conditions of the Philippine economy,” he added.

The SFTG currently focuses on two environmental objectives, climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation.

Future iterations will cover ecosystems and biodiversity as well as the circular economy and a potential social component.

The taxonomy stated that other environmental and social factors are considered through additional screening based on the Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) principle, and Minimum Social Safeguards (MSS) that is appropriate to the Philippines context.

“An activity should therefore have either a climate change mitigation of climate change adaptation focus [or both] to qualify for assessment under this version of the SFTG,” the taxonomy stated.

BSP said an Amber classification includes activities that are in transition to remedy an actual or potential harm done. This also includes activities deemed enablers of climate change mitigation and adaptation objectives.

If an activity is classified as Amber, remedial measures to transition (RMT) will be implemented but only within a five-year timeframe from the assessment date or an independent verification supports a claim that remediation will take 10 years or less.

The taxonomy stated that any expected remediation beyond 5 years without independent verification, or beyond 10 years, is not eligible for the Amber category and will be classified as Red.

A red classification means that the activity does not meet the higher ambitions of the SFTG, but these activities may still be eligible for “unlabeled” financing.

The BSP provides an observation period until the end of 2024 to give banks ample time to familiarize themselves with and understand SFTG principles.

During this period, a pilot testing exercise will be conducted in partnership with the industry. The results of the exercise will also inform the development of additional guidance on the use of the taxonomy.

“The taxonomy provides a simplified approach in assessing the economic activities of micro, small and medium enterprises [MSMEs]. This recognizes the important role of MSMEs in the economy and aims to promote financing to the sector,” BSP said.

The taxonomy said these measures are crucial to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to net zero. The BSP said “the scale of financing needed to meet the Philippines’ climate goals is colossal” and thus, calls for the expansion of its capacity to support financing the low-carbon and climate-resilient (LCCR) transition, above the government’s own fiscal allocation and spending.

Between 2016 and 2022, BSP said, P2.01 trillion or $35.95 billion has been tagged as a climate budget by national government agencies using the Climate Change Expenditure Tagging (CCET) Framework.

This, the taxonomy said, represented 5.8 percent of the total appropriations during the same period, with more than 90 percent towards building climate resilience to adapt and mitigate the adverse impact of extreme, intense, and frequent weather events.

The BSP also noted an estimated $168 billion in green investment opportunities between 2020 and 2030, including $39 billion for greening existing and future energy infrastructure, $104 billion for climate-smart cities, and $25 billion for accelerating the green transition in selected sectors.

However, the document said the Philippines only attracted $0.6 billion in green investment from foreign companies between 2017 and 2021, mostly in renewable energy. Climate investments between 2017 and 2021 account for only 1 percent of total cross-border investment, substantially below its regional peers.