Tolentino pushes probe of cyanide use damage on Bajo de Masinloc

Saying the use of cyanide on Philippine coral reefs is a form of “environmental terrorism,” Senator Francis Tolentino on Monday pushed for a Senate investigation into the alleged practice—initially blamed on Chinese parties—of cyanide use on the waters of Bajo de Masinloc.

At a news briefing, Tolentino said he had filed Resolution 938 seeking an investigation in aid of legislation into the reported alleged cyanide fishing in Bajo de Masinloc, a rich fishing ground in Zambales province.

The reported damage to Philippine coral reefs as a result of Chinese activities is bad enough, he said, but cyanide use is more appalling; it is “environmental terrorism that destroys our marine resources through the use of cyanide.”

In pushing for an investigation to ferret out the responsible parties for prosecution and demand for compensation, Tolentino said, “We can invoke several international agreements” and listed:

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos);

Convention on Biological Diversity which the Philippines signed on June 12, 1992, and ratified in 1993; it was also signed by China in 1992;

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) of wild flora and fauna, to which the Philippines became a party in 1998; and

The Philippine Fisheries Code.

According to Tolentino, the case that the Philippines can mount over the cyanide damage may be lodged with the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

Asked how a full investigation can proceed if the “foreign” parties suspected of perpetrating the cyanide fishing will not participate, Tolentino cited “precedents” that were pursued, and which resulted in imposition of damage on the culprits: the case filed by Germany against the United States; the case filed by the US against Canada over a smelting plant; and the case won by Hungary against Slovakia in the pollution of the Danube River.

According to Tolentino, a recent report had put the damage to Philippine coral reefs at 21,000 acres.