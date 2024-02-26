TIME CHECK

`

Today's front page, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Jefrë’s Time Sculpture, a towering 12-meter masterpiece, commands attention amidst the bustling traffic along Edsa, directly in front of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

This striking sculpture, part of Jefrë’s renowned Baks series, reflects the rhythm of urban life as it checks the time, reminding passersby of the fleeting nature of time.

Hailing from Chicago, the acclaimed public artist Jefrë proudly traces his Filipino heritage to Laguna and Ilocos Sur.

With its deep symbolism and powerful presence, this artwork serves as a poignant reminder of the preciousness of time in our dynamic urban landscape.

Image credits: Bernard Testa



