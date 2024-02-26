Surveys on migration, population conducted this year

THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Board approved the regular conduct of the National Migration Survey (NMS) and the simultaneous undertaking of the Census of Population (POPCEN) and Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) this year.

PSA said these were among the eight resolutions recently approved by the PSA Board, the highest policymaking body of the agency.

PSA said the NMS, which was last conducted in 2018, will now be done every 10 years starting 2025. The joint Popcen-CBMS will be done this year.

“The PSA Board has convened once again to discuss immediate and pertinent matters affecting the operations of the agency and its stakeholders,” PSA said. “Eight resolutions were approved by the PSA Board during its 35th meeting.”

Four of these resolutions, pertained to the Popcen-CBMS which included the schedule of implementation and conduct of 2024 POPCEN-CBMS and the creation of the Census-CBMS Coordinating Boards.

The resolutions also included the declaration of June 2024 as the National Census and Community-Based Monitoring System Month and enjoining agencies to support the undertaking.

“The 2024 POPCEN-CBMS was designed to update the data and inventory of the country’s population, including the social registries of both the national government agencies and the local government units,” the PSA said.

The PSA also said the Board approved the more frequent conduct of the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) every three years instead of every five years.

Further, the PSA Board approved the rebasing of the Construction Materials Wholesale Price Index to 2018 from 2012 and approved the methodology for Sustainable Development Goal 16.10.1.

The PSA said SDG 16.10.1 pertained to the indicator on the number of verified cases of killing, kidnapping, enforced disappearance, arbitrary detention and torture of journalists, associated media personnel, trade unionists and human rights advocates in the previous 12 months.

“This approval will help facilitate the collection, analysis, dissemination, and use of relevant data to help the victims of the mentioned cases,” PSA said.

“The PSA will work closely with the Commission on Human Rights and the member agencies of the Interagency Committee on Security, Justice, and Peace Statistics, to ensure the accomplishment of this undertaking,” it added.

Present during the meeting are the Board Chairperson and Presiding Officer, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, Vice Chairperson and Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Joselito R. Basilio, Chair of the Secretariat and PSA Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa, and 22 other members.