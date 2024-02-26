Study places Mindoro oil spill damage to environment, livelihood at ₱41.2B

A Manila-based think tank released on Monday a report estimating the Mindoro oil spill due to the extensive damage it wrought to the environment and livelihood of affected fisherfolk.

The Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED) said that based on the study the damage to the environment is around P40.1 billion, while socio-economic losses amount to P1.1 billion.

In April last year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said early estimates put the environmental damage from the Oriental Mindoro oil spill at P7 billion. The amount was based on the initial calculation of “what could be exposed by way of coral reefs, seagrasses, mangroves, and fisheries.”

“Catastrophic oil spills like the one in the Verde Island Passage are deadly, costly, and can forever change sensitive ecosystems. The oil spill has also impoverished the people not just of Mindoro but other surrounding communities that depend on the resources of VIP for their survival,” CEED Executive Director Gerry Atanes said in a statement.

“The P41.2 billion figure is the approximation of the incalculable human and ecological costs of this tragedy, costs that will continue as we can no longer restore what has been lost,” he said.

The report’s findings are 800 percent higher compared to government figures, as official assessments failed to include significant implications for affected communities and ecosystems.

“The government has yet to produce a comprehensive study detailing the full extent of the impact of the oil spill on the environment and livelihood. This delay not only undermines transparency and accountability but also hampers efforts to address the immediate and long-term needs of affected populations. In the absence of timely and accurate data, the VIP remains a silent victim without any protection afforded to it,” said Arances.

Arances added that in quantifying the monetary value of environmental losses, the study serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the true cost of environmental degradation and the urgent need for accountability.

Father Edwin Gariguez, Lead Convenor of Protect VIP, a coalition advocating for the protection of the VIP, lamented the reforms that have gone unaddressed a year later.

“As long as the VIP is not legally protected under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System, the Verde Island Passage will never be safe. One year is ample time for meaningful progress towards protecting the VIP and ensuring its preservation for future generations, a time which the government did not use properly,” said Gariguez.

Image credits: Oceana





