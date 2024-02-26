Shipping rates costlier in PHL compared to SEA countries

SHIPPING rates are costlier in the Philippines than in neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, with more weight placed on port charges compared to regional economies, according to a study conducted by BlueFocus Infrastructure Advisors (BIA) SL, a transport and logistics service provider based in Spain.

“Maritime transportation is costlier in the Philippines than in neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, with more weight placed on destination charges than in other regional economies,” Pablo Corralo, a partner at BIA, said during a presentation at the 10th Edition of Philippines-Spain Forum organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Makati City last Thursday.

The study, which blueFocus said was commissioned by a large overseas manufacturing company, assessed the logistics costs for imported containers in the Philippines.

Corralo said the study gathered trade data and logistics costs from public sources, spot quotations with Filipino and global logistics providers and interviews with local stakeholders.

The study assessed the total logistics costs of imported containers from the Port of Loading up to logistics premises in Metro Manila (ready for consumption).

The study broke down the logistics costs for imported containerized cargo into four steps: maritime transportation, which includes shipping line and insurer; port charges, which include terminal operator and port authority; customs clearance, which includes the bureau of customs and broker; and, inland logistics, which include trucking company, logistics operator and depot.

Corralo said that as of October last year, logistics costs for an average imported container in the Philippines amount to $5,300 or P296,000. The study noted that the biggest chunk of the logistics cost came from maritime transport, with 37 percent. This was followed by customs clearance, 35 percent; inland logistics, 20 percent; and port charges, 8 percent.

The BIA also calculated logistics costs for multiple imported commodities, coming from different overseas locations selected among top commercial partners.

Among the imported commodities of the Philippines included in the study, imported frozen chicken from the United States has the largest logistics cost per container amounting to $29,472. This was followed by imported rice from Vietnam with $6,316, imported appliances from China at $6,091, imported resins from the US at $6,530, imported Brandy from Spain at $5,860 and imported refined sugar from Thailand at $3,024.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Memorandum Circular (MC) 021-2023 issued last December 6 stated the approval of the increase in storage charges for foreign box cargoes. The storage fee hike took effect on January 6.

According to a statement issued by the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) over the weekend, storage charge as defined under PPA’s MC 03-95 is the amount assessed on articles, baggage and containers for storage in the port premises, cargo shed and warehouse of the government.

“Storage charges for foreign containerized cargoes are assessed when the cargoes remain stored within or outside transit sheds or laid out in the open yard or stored in the warehouses of the PPA beyond the free storage period,” the Philexport explained.

Foreign containers include import cargoes, export cargoes and transshipments. The Philexport said storage charges for foreign cargoes are assessed when these containers remain at PPA ports beyond the free storage period.

“For imported cargoes, assessment comes five calendar days after the day that the last item of cargo is discharged from the carrying vessel. For export cargoes, it is four calendar days from the day that the cargo is received at the port. For foreign transshipments, it is 15 calendar days from the day of arrival to the day of departure,” the Philexport explained.