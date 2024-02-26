SEAMS OF CHANGE

Employees in a garment shop in Taytay, Rizal, navigate their daily tasks against the backdrop of a pressing issue: the proposed legislation for a P100 daily across-the-board wage increase for the private sector.

As the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) Chairman, Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., highlights, this potential wage hike poses significant challenges for small businesses, including those in the garment industry.

If Senate Bill 2534 under Committee Report No. 190 passes into law, it could signify the first nationwide legislated pay raise since 1989, affecting workers across various sectors.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





