Robin apologizes to Migz, Nancy, Senate officials over ‘IV drip’ issue

Sen. Robinhood “Robin” C. Padilla on Monday apologized to officials of the Senate over an incident involving his wife Mariel T. Padilla inside his Senate office last week.

His apology came a day after Mariel herself apologized to the Senate and the public over her social media post showing her receiving her glutathione drip inside his office when she went there to show support for a bill he sponsored. She clarified though that she got a “Vitamin C drip” from a nurse in her husband’s office because she was rushing to catch up with the session where the bill was on the agenda.

On Monday Padilla extended his apologies to Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri and Sen. Ma. Lourdes “Nancy” Binay over the “IV drip” issue in his office.

In letters sent to Zubiri and Binay, Padilla reiterated he regrets the issue that involved his wife. Binay, chair of the ethics committee, had earlier signaled she might conduct an investigation into the matter.

“I wish to extend my sincere apologies if this has caused concern for the Senate leadership, our colleagues, and those in the institution,” he said in his letter to Zubiri.

In a separate letter to Binay, Padilla reiterated, “We will never knowingly dishonor the institution and what it stands for.”

“You can rest assured we will follow the rules of the Upper Chamber,” he added in his letter to Binay.

Earlier, Sen. Padilla sent letters to Dr. Renato DG Sison, director of the Senate’s Medical and Dental Bureau; and (Ret.) Lt. Gen. Roberto T. Ancan, the Senate sergeant-at-arms.

“I would never think of violating the Senate’s security protocols, much less disrespecting our institution,” Padilla said in his letter to Ancan.

“I wish to emphasize that my wife had no intention of disregarding the rules and regulations of the Senate Medical Bureau,” he said in his letter to Sison.

On Sunday, Mrs. Padilla also apologized to the public and to the Senate over the issue involving an IV drip in Sen. Padilla’s office. She also clarified that the drip was Vitamin C and glutathione. Mariel posted her photo on social media but took it down after being bashed.