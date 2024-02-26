Road Warriors send Ganuelas-Rosserto Bossing in 3 player, draft pick trade

A TRADE proposal involving NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and two players from Blackwater and a future draft pick was submitted to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Monday.

In the proposed transaction, NLEX will return randon Ganuelas-Rosser to Blackwater in exchange for Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and the Bossing’s first round pick in the Season 51 Rookie Draft.

Ganuelas-Rosser joined the Road Warriors in September 19, 2022, after a three-team trade that included the TNT Tropang Giga.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Brandon for his unwavering dedication and contributions during his three remarkable conferences with NLEX,” said NLEX Road Warriors team governor Ronald Dulatre.

“His time as a Road Warrior will forever be cherished, and we wish him the best of luck with his next team,” Dulatre said. “Brandon will always hold a special place in the NLEX family.”

Ganuelas-Rosser, who played 28 games with the Road Warriors, averaged 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in the recent Commissioner’s Cup.

NLEX will get two big men to bolster its frontline in Ular and Taha.

Ular, who stands at 6-foot-5, hails from Tarlac City and was a member of the Season 47 All-Rookie Team. The 6-foot-8 Taha is a 12-year PBA veteran.