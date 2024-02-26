Remulla: Separate prison facility for Muslim inmates doable but…

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla raised his concerns over the proposal made by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs to create a separate prison facility for Muslim persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

At a news briefing, Remulla said that while the proposal is doable, there are other issues that need to be considered, particularly budget allocation.

“It can be done. The same way that we have courts that practice Sharia law. But it has to be discussed comprehensively…,” Remulla said.

Remulla raised the possibility that other religious groups would also ask for their own prison facility if the proposal were to be granted.

“The moment that we’ve done this, then all other religions might ask for a separate jail facility. Just running our own jails now is hard enough; our budget is not always sufficient. It’s very difficult if you think about it,” the justice chief stressed.

The creation of a separate prison facility was proposed by Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Almarim C. Tillah, to Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. during their meeting last week.

This initiative, according to Tillah, could significantly benefit Muslim PDLs, particularly in the preservation of Muslim culture even inside the penal institutions.

He also claimed that there are many advantages of having a separate prison for Muslim PDLs, such as better prison management, protection and safety of PDLs by minimizing risk of violence and conflict and most especially the preservation of culture of Muslim PDLs.

Tillah cited several Muslim practices, such as five prayers daily, proper preparation and serving of Halal meals and fasting for one month with different meals during Ramadan.

Based on BuCor data, there are 2,803 Muslim PDLs around the country.

Out of 2,803 Muslim PDLs, 1,039 are confined at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), 661 in Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 647 in Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, 207 in Correctional Institution for Women, 135 in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 87 in San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm and 27 in Leyte Regional Prison.

Catapang also disclosed a total of 657 Muslim PDLs have already been released from detention under the present administration.