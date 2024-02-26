Regional cooperation needed to save South China Sea ecosystem

The recent revelations by American analysts from a Washington-based think tank regarding China’s alleged destruction of coral reefs in the South China Sea (SCS) are deeply concerning. According to satellite data and accounts from fishermen and the Philippine Coast Guard, China has reportedly destroyed around 243 square kilometers of coral reefs, equivalent to the size of Manila, Valenzuela, and Quezon cities combined. This extensive damage not only poses a threat to the marine ecosystem but also affects the seafood diet of people in Southeast Asia. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “US think tank says China destroyed, damaged 243 square kilometers of coral reefs in SCS,” February 24, 2024).

China’s method of creating artificial islands by burying coral reefs with sediment and landfill is not only detrimental to the environment but also undermines the ability of reefs to repair themselves over time. While this strategy may have bolstered China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, it has come at a significant cost to the fragile ecosystem. Monica Sato, a researcher from the Center for Strategic Studies-Asian Maritime Transparency Institute (CMS-AMTI), points out that this form of artificial island building is considered the most destructive to the environment due to the removal of essential reef substructures.

While China bears the greatest responsibility for the destruction, Vietnam has also contributed to the damage through similar dredging activities. The wanton harvesting of giant clams, popular in China for their value as jewelry and house ornaments, further exacerbates the destruction of coral reefs. The environmental consequences of these actions are severe, with recovery potentially taking decades or even centuries.

The implications of this extensive environmental damage extend beyond the immediate destruction of coral reefs. The total catch of fish in the South China Sea has remained stagnant since the 1990s, leading to a decline in fish populations and a shift toward fishing lower on the seafood food chain. This overfishing and depletion of fish stocks have not only disrupted the ecological balance but also impacted the livelihoods of fishermen in the region.

Addressing this environmental catastrophe requires international cooperation and concerted efforts. Gregory Poling, the Southeast Asia director of the CMS-AMTI, suggests the need for an international coalition led by the claimant countries in Southeast Asia. This coalition should focus on surveying and accounting for the damage, as well as negotiating joint marine scientific research and fisheries management regimes. Such measures can help preserve the fragile ecosystem of the South China Sea and ensure sustainable fishing practices in the region.

It is also crucial to hold China accountable for its actions. President Marcos has expressed the country’s readiness to file charges against China over reports of cyanide fishing at the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal). The validation of these reports by the National Task Force West Philippine Sea and subsequent action by the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General will send a strong message that environmental destruction will not be tolerated. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “PBBM ready to file charges vs. China if cyanide fishing in Scarborough Shoal is proven true,” February 21, 2024).

China’s alleged destruction of coral reefs in the South China Sea demands immediate attention and international action. The extensive environmental damage caused by artificial island building and wanton harvesting of giant clams threatens the marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of people in Southeast Asia. The international community, particularly the claimant countries in the region, must come together to address this issue to ensure the sustainability of the South China Sea’s resources. Failure to act now could have irreversible consequences for the environment and the lives of millions of people in the region who depend on the sea for their survival.