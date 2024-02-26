‘PHL tobacco-tax gains tainted by reps to COP’

THE Philippine delegates of the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) 10th Conference of the Parties (COP10) tainted the country’s efforts in taxing tobacco and reducing smoking prevalence, according to a local civil society organization.

The Sin Tax Coalition said through a statement that the Philippines should have been lauded for its gains in tobacco taxation and reduction of smoking prevalence. Instead, the Philippine delegation, consisting of 34 members led by Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Dominic B. Guevara, “besmirched” the country’s reputation.

This, after the Philippine delegation received the “Dirty Ashtray Award” for the fifth time from the civil society alliance group Global Alliance for Tobacco Control during the COP10 on February 5 to February 10 in Panama City.

In her privilege speech on February 14 during the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Sen. Pia S. Cayetano emphasized that the “publicly-recognized award” is given to “call out those influenced by lobbying from the tobacco industry” and for blocking global tobacco control efforts.

The senator said the criteria for receiving the “award” is when public officials succumb to or when the government accepts, supports, or endorses policies or legislations in collaboration with the tobacco industry.

Cayetano called out the members of the Philippine delegation for lobbying the tobacco industry.

“Why would we want our Philippine delegation associated with the ‘Dirty Ashtray Award?’ Why would we want to be known as succumbing to the lobby of the tobacco industry?” she mused.

Cayetano stated that the ill effects of tobacco and vape products are undisputed.

“Nakakamatay at nakakasira ng buhay ng mga tao including ng mga kabataan natin,” the senator said. [Tobacco kills and destroys the lives of people, especially our youth.] “One in five adult Filipinos are currently tobacco users: [that’s] 20 percent; That’s not something to be proud of.”

The Sin Tax Coalition, meanwhile, lauded Cayetano “for consistently standing firm in protecting the youth and disadvantaged Filipinos from the harmful effects of tobacco.”

The coalition cited the “huge irony” that the Philippines proposed compromise options that brought about delays in strengthening the Framework Convention.

The coalition also criticized Sagip Party List Rep. Rodante D. Marcoleta, one of the Philippine delegates to COP10, for stating that in regard to tobacco, “balanced policy is regulation, not control.”

“Para sa akin, mamatamisin ko na magkaroon tayo ng isang libong ‘Dirty Ashtrays’ kaysa magkaroon po tayo ng isang kabaong na doon ilalagay ang kabuuan ng tobacco industry,” Marcoleta said in his privilege speech in response to Cayetano on February 19. [For me, we’d rather have one thousand “Dirty Ashtray” citations instead of having one coffin to put the entire tobacco industry]

The group reminded Marcoleta that the conference he attended was one of public health and tobacco control and not one of the tobacco industry. The activists added that if the lawmaker’s takeaway was that tobacco should not be controlled, he must not have been representing public health at all.

“His words only confirm that his presence at COP10 was merely acting as a spokesman of the tobacco industry,” the group said in the statement. “We condemn the members of the Philippine delegation like Marcoleta, for their shameful actions at the COP10.”