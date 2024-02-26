PHL exports to fare better than peers amid headwinds

PHILIPPINE exports will still perform better than its peers in Asean this year amid the economic slowdown in Japan and European countries, which are among Manila’s top export destinations, according to the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

“Definitely it will be affected. The only thing that we don’t know is to what degree. Nevertheless we feel that while we’re affected, our neighbors here in Asean will be more affected than us,” Philexport President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message over the weekend.

The head of the umbrella organization of Philippine exporters draws some optimism from noting that there are other countries which can still propel the export receipts of the Philippines this year.

For one, Ortiz-Luis emphasized, “We are still lucky that China is still on the ball with us,” adding that “China and greater China including Hong Kong” will help in growing the Philippine exports this year.

“Some countries we are hoping…The ones in the Middle East we hope would see an increase [in exports],” the Philexport chief said.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data placed the country’s merchandise exports in 2023 at $73.52 billion.

The top export destinations of the Philippines last year were the United States, Japan and People’s Republic of China.

The Philippines exported $11.54 billion worth of goods to the United States or 15.7 percent of the Philippine exports pie. This was followed by the People’s Republic of China, contributing 14.8 percent to the pie as the goods shipped to China reached $10.86 billion.

Meanwhile, Japan ranked third in export destinations, with Philippine goods going there amounting to $10.45 billion, or 14.2 percent of the Philippine exports pie.

Hong Kong came in fourth as Philippine exports to the special administrative region of China reached $8.84 billion or 12 percent of the exports.

Other countries in the top 10 export destinations of the Philippines were European countries particularly Netherlands and Germany, the PSA data showed.

Recent international news reports revealed that Japan’s economy has slipped into recession as its gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter in the last quarter of 2023, losing its grip as the world’s third-largest economy to Germany.

A Bloomberg report published last week noted, “Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized pace of 0.4 percent in the final three months of last year, following a revised 3.3-percent retreat in the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Thursday.”

Meanwhile, another Bloomberg report published earlier this month showed a poll by the IFO Institute and the Swiss Economic Policy Institute which noted that “In the euro zone, the chances of two consecutive quarters of declining output by year-end are highest in Germany and the Netherlands at 38 percent.”

The international news report noted that the 20-nation bloc dodged recession in 2023 by the “slimmest of margins as firmer growth in Italy and Spain offset a downturn in Germany.”

Despite the risk of recession in Europe and the current economic slowdown in Japan, Ortiz-Luis said the mining, electronics, tourism and services sectors will help drive Philippine exports this year.

He noted that demand in the mining sector is big; for electronics, “it will go down slightly, but…I think China is still increasing their imports of that from us.”

Philippine exporters are gunning for a 5-percent growth in export receipts in 2024. Meanwhile, the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi) earlier said it expects flat growth for electronics exports in 2024 due to supply issues and geopolitical factors. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/03/supply-woes-geopolitics-to-crimp-2024-exports-growth/)

Earlier, the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB) said the country’s export performance from January to August 2023 is “sort of in the middle of the pack” compared to its neighbors in Asia. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/06/govt-to-miss-2023-exports-target/)