PHL and UK eye closer tieup in defense, investment

The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed its willingness to support the ongoing Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP) and have British investors explore joint ventures with the Filipino business sector aligned with this project.

This was expressed by UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Philippines Richard Graham during a courtesy call with Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. last February 19.

“Both sides expressed interest in exploring joint ventures with British investors and other forms of cooperation to support the RAFPMP,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement over the weekend.

Aside from this, the discussion focused on shared security challenges, including the South China Sea, and potential avenues for collaboration in defense and investment.

“Secretary Teodoro emphasized the importance of the recently signed Philippines-UK Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation and the ongoing strengthening of the bilateral defense relationship. He likewise highlighted the RAFPMP’s priorities, including addressing past project gaps, enhancing command and control capabilities, building domain awareness, and developing area denial capabilities,” Andolong noted.

Meanwhile, Graham echoed UK’s desire for closer defense ties with the Philippines, citing current global climate and geopolitical concerns.

He reaffirmed UK’s commitment to collaborating with allies and partners under the “Protect, Align, and Engage” framework outlined in the 2023 Integrated Review Refresh, the UK’s national security and international strategy document.

Accompanying Graham were UK Ambassador to the the Philippines Laure Beaufils, Country Director for Trade and Investment Dr. James Thackery, and British Defence Attaché to the Philippines Group Captain Bea Walcot.

As this developed, a Royal Navy (RN) delegation from the offshore patrol vessel, HMS Spey, visited the Philippine Navy (PN) headquarters at Naval Station Jose Andrada, Roxas Boulevard, Manila last February 22.

The RN delegation was headed by HMS Spey’s commanding officer Commander Paul Caddy.

“The Chief of Fleet Staff, Captain Lued Lincuna, received the RN delegation whose visit translates to the furtherance of maritime cooperation between the two navies,” PN spokesperson Commander John Percie Alcos said.

During the meeting, the two officials reaffirmed both navies’ commitment to sustaining collaboration and strengthening ties that is vital to the conduct of future bilateral training activities, and the ongoing modernization efforts of the PN.

“Captain Lincuna conveyed the PN’s gratitude to the RN for their steadfast support, and emphasized the importance of engagements like this in fostering enduring partnership and mutual understanding between the two nations,” Alcos said.

HMS Spey is currently docked in Manila, giving its crew the opportunity to foster goodwill, interaction, and interoperability with their Filipino counterparts through shipboard tour, friendly games, and passing exercise.