Philippines as a global tax leader

Part 13

One of the growing trends in international taxation is toward improving dispute resolution of tax treaty-related matters. Presently, the Philippines has 43 tax treaties with other countries. These treaties are relied upon by taxpayers and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to mitigate double taxation of income of enterprises conducting business in various taxing global jurisdictions. One mechanism provided for in these treaties to avoid double taxation is the Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP).

The MAP is accepted globally as a standard in tax treaties for the resolution of double taxation issues arising from varied interpretations of the application of tax treaty provisions by taxpayers and tax administrators. The MAP provides an option for taxpayers to request for the tax treaty competent authorities (CA) of the two tax treaty countries to mutually resolve these recurring double taxation issues.

To implement this aspect of the MAP, the BIR issued Revenue Regulations No. 10-2022, which prescribes the guidelines and procedures for taxpayers requesting Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) assistance.

The MAP may cover the following contentious double taxation issues:

The taxpayer is considered to be a resident of both taxing jurisdictions.

The uncertain characterization of income by the tax CA.

The attribution of profits to a permanent establishment by the tax authority which is inconsistent with the tax treaty provisions.

The withholding tax imposed by the tax authority on income remitted abroad exceeds the amount under the tax treaty.

The over-expansion in the taxation of cross-border transactions that is inconsistent with the tax treaty provision.

This instance of double taxation is now the subject of a controversial position recently promulgated by the BIR. In January 2024, the BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Circular 5-2024. The RMC applied the Supreme Court decision in Aces Philippines Cellular Satellite Corp. v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue, GR 226680, dated August 30, 2022, on the taxation of an over-expanded set of cross-border services. This position of the BIR may be inconsistent with tax treaty provisions that provide that business profits shall not be taxed in the Philippines if the foreign treaty resident does not have a permanent establishment in the Philippines.

Several business and professional associations have submitted a position paper questioning the RMC. The BIR and these business groups should be able to come up with a win-win resolution to this contentious issue that will address the local as well as international repercussions and concerns of the taxpaying community

Aside from the MAP guidelines, the BIR can rely on the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Manual on Effective Mutual Agreement Procedures. The MEMAP is intended as a guide to increase awareness of the MAP process and how it should function. It will provide tax administrations and taxpayers with basic information on the operation of MAP and identify best practices for MAP without imposing a set of binding rules upon Member countries.

The BIR should be able to access this resource to improve its MPA process and gain headway in pursuing global tax leadership by implementing best practices that will provide ease and assurance to taxpayers dealing with tax treaties and double taxation issues. Here’s the link to the MEMAP: https://search.oecd.org/tax/dispute/manualoneffectivemutualagreementproceduresmemap.htm.

The OECD has issued the report on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Action 14: Making Dispute Resolution Mechanisms More Effective (“Report”). This contains a commitment by countries to implement a minimum standard to ensure that they resolve treaty-related disputes in a timely and effective manner. All members of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS (“Inclusive Group”), including the Philippines, commit to implementing the Action 14 minimum standard, which includes publishing their MAP profiles under an agreed template. The new MAP profile should provide competent authority details, links to domestic MAP guidelines, and other useful jurisdiction-specific information regarding the MAP process. It should also consider the need for transparency for jurisdiction positions relating to the minimum standard and best practices contained in the Report.

As a member of the Inclusive Group, the Philippines should have already complied with the mandates of the Report. I have yet to see if these have been complied with by the BIR. As a potential leader in the global tax community, I invoke that the BIR should strive to pursue its role of complying with acceptable global tax standards resulting in best practices and outcomes for the country.

To be continued

Joel L. Tan-Torres was the former Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Previously, he was also the Dean of the University of the Philippines Virata School of Business, the chairman of the Professional Regulatory Board of Accountancy, Tax partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co. and the SyCip Gorres and Velayo & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant who garnered No. 1 in the CPA Board Examination of May 1979. He is now back to his tax and consultancy practice and can be contacted at joeltantorress@yahoo.com and his firm JL2T Consultancy.