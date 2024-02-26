Petroleum firms roll back fuel prices at the pump

OIL firms announced Monday a rollback in pump prices this week.

Gasoline prices will go down by P0.70 per liter. The reduction per liter for diesel and kerosene are P0.95 and P1.10, respectively.

The downward price adjustment takes effect at 6 a.m. of Tuesday, February 27. This was announced by Petron, Shell, Caltex, Total, Unioil, PTT, Phoenix, and Seaoil. For Cleanfuel, the price cut is effective at 12:01 a.m.

Last week, oil companies implemented a per liter increase in the price of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene by P1.60, P1.10 and P1.05, respectively. Year-to-date adjustment of gasoline, diesel and kerosene stands at a net increase of P6.15/liter, P5.40/liter and P1.50/liter, respectively.

Oil firms adjust pump prices every week to reflect movements in the world oil market.

The local oil industry uses Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), which is the daily average of all trading transactions between buyer and seller of petroleum products as assessed and summarized by Standard and Poor’s Platts, a Singapore-based market wire service.

