More than ₱500B raised by NG via tender of RTBs

THE government successfully raised a total of P584.86 billion, concluding the 10-day-long tender of five-year retail treasury bonds (RTBs) on a high note on February 23, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The amount borrowed by the national government from the domestic market exceeded its target to raise P400 billion in RTBs.

Since the first day of its offer period, the Treasury raised P212.7 billion, seven times oversubscribed, surpassing its target of P30 billion.

The BTr said during the nine-day offer period, the Treasury further raised an additional P372.14 billion orders came in. The bulk of this came from the P243.45 billion raised from its “Switch” program while the remaining P128.69 billion was raised in new money.

The RTBs have a tenor of five years and a gross interest rate of 6.25 percent per annum with quarterly coupons payable until their maturity in 2029. The RTBs are set to settle on February 28, 2024, and will mature on February 28, 2029, five years after the issue date.

RTBs are “fixed-income securities that pay a fixed interest rate per annum over a specified period of time with a promise to return the principal at the end of the term.”

The 30th tranche of the RTBs (RTB 30) was made available for as low as P5,000 through the traditional over-the-counter placement in bank branches and through digital channels, such as the BTr Online Ordering Facility and the respective mobile banking applications of Bonds.PH, the Overseas Filipino Bank and the Land bank of the Philippines.

“The proceeds from the RTB 30 issuance will be directed towards much-needed funding support for the government’s various programs under the agriculture, infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors, among others,” the BTr’s statement read.

Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto commended the attempt to provide inclusive investment opportunities to all Filipinos, whether in the country or abroad, through the sale of RTBs in digital technologies.

“RTBs are just a few swipes away, making investing as easy as ordering our favorite food delivery,” Recto said during the launch of RTB 30 on February 13.

The Finance chief also emphasized that RTBs are more than just a financial contract but a commitment to shared prosperity.

“It will help drive the government’s socioeconomic agenda forward and empower ordinary Filipinos to chart their path to financial freedom for a more secure future,” Recto said.