Marcos names new LWUA administrator

Malacañang on Monday officially announced the appointment of Jose Moises Salonga, a former assistant secretary of the Office of the President (OP) under the Office of the Executive Secretary, as the new administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA).

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. designated Salonga to his new post on February 19, 2024 replacing Vicente Homer Revil as head of LWUA.

The Palace made the announcement after Salonga’s appointment was disclosed by the Cebu City government over the weekend. It did not disclose the reason for the change in the LWUA leadership.

The local government of Cebu lauded the change of leadership of LWUA, which it said would help address its concerns on the composition of the board of directors (BOD) of its Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD).

Salonga allegedly blocked the attempt of Cebu City Mayor Michael “Mike” Lopez Rama to change the members of the MCWD-BOD.

LWUA is a government-owned and -controlled corporation (GOCC) mandated by law to promote and oversee the development of provincial and municipal water supply systems outside of Metro Manila.

Aside from his stint in the OP, Salonga also served in the Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force of the Philippine National Police, the National Power Corp., Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP), First Farmers’ Rural Bank of Batangas Inc., Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining Corp., PNOC-Renewable Corp., First Cabanatuan Renewable Ventures Inc., Emergence Management and Consulting Corp., as well as the local government of Quezon City.

He obtained his degree in Economics and law at the Ateneo de Manila University.

He also took a masteral degree in Public Safety Administration at the Philippine Public Safety College.