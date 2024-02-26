Marcial takes on veteran Thai in 5th pro fight at Ninoy stadium

TOKYO—Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial will be pitted against a veteran Thailand opponent in his fifth professional fight before a home crowd at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on March 23.

Sean Gibbons, president of Marcial’s handler MP Promotions, said here on Monday that Marcial’s fight with slugger Thoedsak Sinam, who hails from Pathum Thani, Thailand, will be a homecoming of sorts for his ward who has already qualified for the Paris Olympics in July.

“This is going to be a homecoming fight because Eumir never fought as a pro before Filipino fans,” Gibbons said. “It’s a warmup that will set the tone for his Paris campaign.”

“This is for the people,” said Gibbons, adding the fight will “showcase his boxing skills and not to send him to war.”

Marcial, 28, has gone 4-0 won-lost winning half of them by knockout since turning pro in 2020.

He last fought at the Hangzhou Asian Games where he clinched silver to grab the ticket to Paris, but has not fought as a pro since February last year at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, where he beat Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba by technical knockout in the second round of their scheduled eight-round bout.

Sinam is also 28 years old, also a muay practitioner and is three inches shorter that Marcial at 5-foot-8. But the Thai has fought 36 times as a professional and won 23 of them, 19 via knockout.

They will be fighting eight rounds as super middleweights.

Marcial is training in Las Vegas under coach Kay Koroma, who trained former unified world super featherweight champion, undefeated Shakur Stevenson (21-0 with 10 knockouts), a Rio 2016 Olympics silver medalist who turned pro in 2017 and held the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization super featherweight belts and the World Boxing Council lightweight championship only last November.

“He [Marcial] has an amazing training and sparring sessions in the US with coach Kay,” Gibbons said. “We have to remember that we’re not going to send him to war just yet, but to showcase his skills for the people. After the fight, Eumir will return to the US to train for Paris.”