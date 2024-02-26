Malayan Insurance handwashing facility to improve students’ health

To help improve the health and hygiene of students in far-flung areas, Malayan Insurance Co. Inc. (Malayan Insurance) together with World Vision, donated a hand washing facility to Wenceslao Trinidad Memorial National High School in Laurel, Batangas last December 1, 2023.

The washing facility—equipped with a steady water supply, faucets, a sink, drainage system, and a shed to ensure that it can be used all year-round will encourage the 1,889 high school students to practice hand hygiene and lower the risks of disease and illness.

This initiative is aligned with the insurer’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The turnover ceremony was attended by Malayan Insurance Vice Chairperson Yvonne S. Yuchengco, Malayan Insurance Chief Sales Officer Jun Cotoco, World Vision Program Manager Douglas Chua, and School Officials of Wenceslao Trinidad Memorial National High School.

“By making basic resources like this handwashing facility more accessible to underserved communities, we can help improve and safeguard the health of children and uplift the quality of life of their families and immediate communities,” said Yuchengco.