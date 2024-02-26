Malay approves controversial wind project’s CSR plan affecting river

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Malay on Friday voted to adopt the proposed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of PetroWind Energy Inc., which wants to expand its wind-farm project, that many businesses and locals view will affect Boracay Island’s main water source.

Four of the SB members voted for the adoption of the municipal unit’s resolution endorsing the CSR project versus four against it; Vice Mayor Niño Cawaling broke the tie by voting in favor of the resolution. Locals opposed to the PetroWind project see this as a tacit approval of the project itself, despite some SB members proclaiming the municipal government had yet to endorse the project. “Those who voted ‘yes’ to the resolution are mad because they had been flooded by complaints from their constituents opposed to the project. They claimed the project had not been approved, but they had already been judged,” one source told the BusinessMirror.

In January, the Boracay Foundation Inc., the pioneering group of local residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on the island, called for a stop to PetroWind’s Nabas-2 power project, “to safeguard the Nabaoy River from continuous and irreversible damage, ensuring long-term sustainability as the main water source for Boracay and the whole municipality of Malay.” The river is also a source of food and livelihood for residents along the river, where giant freshwater prawn, commonly known as ulang, thrive.

PetroWind proposes to construct wind turbines that would generate 14-megawatts (mw) of energy, in addition to the previous 36-mw generated by its Nabas-1 project, built in 2015. The company is 60-percent owned by the Yuchengco Group in joint venture with Thailand’s BCPG Wind Cooperatief UA (40 percent). (See, “BFI rejects PWEI wind turbines,” in the BusinessMirror, February 22, 2024.)

LAST year, readers of Condé Nast Traveler voted Boracay one of the Best Islands in Asia. In 2022, it was included in the 50 World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine.

The island was closed for six months in 2018 to give way to its environmental rehabilitation and construction of vital infrastructure projects, and was later heralded as a model of sustainability. Over 2 million tourists, mostly domestic travelers, visited Boracay last year, 15 percent higher than the arrivals in 2019. The island remains one of the key generators of tourism receipts in the country, reaching close to P50 billion in 2019.

According to the resolution approved by the SB, PetroWind has proposed a P43.54-million in “sustained social programs” over 10 years for Brgy. Nabaoy under the company’s CSR program; a P10-million environmental guarantee fund (EGF); and P50 million in additional measures such as “state-of-the-art siltation and erosion mitigating solutions, on top of the current Ridge-to-River Rehabilitation and Restoration Program currently being implemented…”

Long-time environmentalist and former Malay Councilor Nenette-Aguirre Graf pointed out, however, “That P10-million EGF is nothing if the machines of the water utilities are damaged. We proposed during a consultation meeting last month that if PetroWind is really serious, they should post a P1-P5-billion bond to safeguard the environment.”

Pure drinking water

GRAF also noted that to this day, PetroWind has yet to rehabilitate the Napaan River, which was affected by the its Nabas wind project phase 1, underscoring the wariness of the locals to the company’s new promises to protect the environment under its phase 2 project.

For their part, the Nabaoy Environmental Defenders castigated the Malay SB for endorsing PetroWind’s CSR project, instead of believing scientists who have explained studied Nabaoy River. They cited science researcher Raymond Jacinto Sugcang, who said, based on groundwater analysis, the concentration of dissolved ions in Nabaoy River is “very small, just 1 part per million in terms of concentration, compared to Aklan River which is 100-200 ppm. But here [in Nabaoy] it’s very low, meaning the water is very pure. It’s almost like purified water.” He underscored with this kind of water purity, utility firms don’t have to implement extra measures to purify and make it drinking water.

Voting ”No” to the SB resolution were Councilors Natalie Cawaling-Paderes, Vicky Aguirre, Alan Palma, and Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President Sheila Ascaño. Voting ”Yes” to the resolution were Councilors Dante Pagsuguiron, Datu Sumnad, Loyd Maming, and Barangay Captain Mannie Casidsid. Abstaining from the vote was Councilor Junthir Flores, while absent from the meeting was SB Chair for the Environment Committee Jhonel Casidsid.