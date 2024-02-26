In observance of the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution: PI-poll pow-wow

IT was only a week ago when Juan Ponce Enrile, touted as the martial law architect and the current administration’s chief legal counsel, celebrated his 100th birthday and was given centennial celebrations at Malacanang Palace. The “immortal” public officer might not have imagined reaching this age, if we are to recall his phone conversation with the late Jaime Cardinal Sin in 1986. Then Minister Enrile trembled with fear as he informed the Cardinal that he would “be dead in one hour,” amidst the backdrop of tension and a coup plot against the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos. He certainly survived and flourished in his career in public service.

Those four days of weaving-and-weaning a societal change 38 years ago highlighted Mr. Enrile’s resolve to overthrow a 20-year dictatorship peaceably. Joined by then Constabulary Chief Fidel V. Ramos, Enrile appealed to the members of the Cabinet to heed the will of the people manifested during the February 7 snap elections. What occurred thereafter was nothing short of a historic win for the Filipino people. The Edsa People Power was a revolution, fed by a growing rebellion and Ramos’ defection, nursed by civilians from all walks of life, sustained by songs, prayers, food contributions, diplomatic exhortations, and won by consistent sentiments of unity, courage and patience. The opposing side, led by then President Marcos Sr. and his Chief of Staff Gen. Fabian Ver, could do nothing with their Sikorsky aircraft, mortars, amphibian tanks, APCs, six-by-six trucks, among many other military hardware. It was a “war” perpetrated not just along Edsa, but also in Mendiola and the University Belt, by the gates of Malacañang, and in key cities nationwide. It was as if the central elements of a peaceful battle for a nation by a “weaker” force fittingly conferred or powwowed to a much-desired democracy.

It was a tranquil petite force versus a manic military-backed power. The former prevailed against all the lies, fraud, murders, and suppression rampant during that dark era. It likewise resisted an extension of a 20-year regime. A massive crowd of 400,000 individuals flooded Edsa, resembling a “human sea,” while thousands more forcefully breached the barricades near Malacanang Palace. This immense gathering grew weary of enduring a prolonged era of servitude and yearned for the liberating embrace of freedom.

Now, 38 years hence, we find ourselves confronted with the same threats to our people’s life, liberty and property albeit in a different vein. Survival of families counting their centavos to beat the growing cost of rice is now critical. A great number of the populace remains anxious about how the next generation will endure. And as to when witnesses to corrupt activities will boldly come forward is a matter of grave anxiety. News of government positions up “for sale” are slowly finding their way to ordinary household radars. Still a significant number is apparently being led astray to a vague charter change via an alleged paid P.I. (people’s initiative). And our maritime territory (the West Philippine Sea) has alien squatters hell-bent on defending their possession and perceived ownership. These circumstances collectively mirror the challenges that consumed our country before the Edsa revolt. A call to unity and action is imperative, yet again.It is disheartening to witness that the very individuals we rely on to lead us towards a brighter future are the ones capable of deceiving voters into utilizing their right to initiate a petition for constitutional amendments.

This alleged P.I. “paid” poll campaign is anathema to the very essence of the Edsa people power revolt where voluntariness to any transformational culture is plainly sought and not deceitfully bought. The 1986 powwow of singing and praying people peacefully conferring for a change ought to ring a bell, if only to alert us that war is again at hand. May there not come a time when the hard-fought “people power” will be replaced by an embarrassing PI-poll pow-wow!

A different war is on our doorstep—against corruption, indolence, naiveté, and apathy. If we are to teach the present generation about the 1986 Edsa revolution, it is to lead them to the truth that the revolt was won largely by five elements, namely: (1) a solid call for unity from leaders, (2) a firm resolve to action, (3) courage amidst destruction, (4) a prayerful attitude and (5) an enduring spirit. Incidentally, these five key factors can be the same tools that we can educate our children with, war or no war.

For a Christian believer, those five tools are reminiscent of the time of the biblical David and Goliath. As recorded in 1 Samuel 17, Goliath, a heavily armed Philistine giant, challenged King Saul for 40 days to send out a man to fight him. No one among the Israelite army would dare face this warrior until David, a shepherd and armed only with a sling and stones, volunteered. “Then he took his staff in his hand, chose five smooth stones from the stream, put them in the pouch of his shepherd’s bag and, with his sling in his hand, approached the Philistine” (1 Samuel 17:40). David hit the giant in the forehead with a stone and killed him. Writers believe that the five smooth stones David had in his pouch represent what David carried in his heart: Faith, Trust, Courage, Obedience, and Praise.

Similarly, as we face our “Goliaths” be it as individuals or as a nation, we can arm ourselves with a sling and the “five stones” that David carried in his heart. Looking closely vis-à-vis the Edsa revolution, the “five stones” of faith, trust, courage, obedience to God’s Word, and praise to our Heavenly Father are the very elements that permeated the participants’ sentiments in 1986.

Thirty-eight years after the Edsa revolution, there is immense responsibility placed on our shoulders to pass valuable lessons on to the next generation. We can start with the biblical David and his five smooth stones. The legacy of the Edsa revolution is not simply a puff of air. It shall remain in the hearts of future generations.

A former infantry and intelligence officer in the Army, Siegfred Mison showcased his servant leadership philosophy in organizations such as the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Malcolm Law Offices, Infogix Inc., University of the East, Bureau of Immigration, and Philippine Airlines. He is a graduate of West Point in New York, Ateneo Law School, and University of Southern California. A corporate lawyer by profession, he is an inspirational teacher and a Spirit-filled writer with a mission.

For questions and comments, please e-mail me at sbmison@gmail.com.