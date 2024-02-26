How to summon Quiboloy for grilling? House official invokes ‘respect’ for legislative process

A deputy speaker on Monday emphasized the importance of “respecting” the processes of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, stressing that Congress has the right to issue subpoenas against televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez urged the public to respect the legislative procedures, highlighting that committees have the prerogative to invite resource persons for the enactment of proper legislation.

No extradition request

The Department of Justice (DOJ), meanwhile, said there is still no request from the US government for the extradition of Quiboloy three years after he was indicted by a US federal grand jury with sex trafficking.

At a news briefing, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said even if an extradition request is made against Quiboloy, this will have to be first coursed through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) which, in turn, will refer it to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“On Quiboloy, we have an extradition treaty with the US and all of this talk will really depend if there will be an extradition request from the US government. So far, there’s no extradition request,” Remulla said.

Remulla added that the justice department is coordinating with the DFA on the issue.

“I think we need to respect the legislative processes of both the Senate and the House. It is the prerogative of the committees to determine and to invite resource persons so that proper legislation can be enacted,” Suarez said at a news conference Monday.

This statement came as Quiboloy continues to refuse to participate in congressional hearings, with some senators supporting his stance, suggesting any charges against him should follow legal channels.

Isabela Rep. Faustino Dy, meanwhile, encouraged Quiboloy to attend the hearings if he has nothing to hide, emphasizing the clarity it could bring to the legislative process.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality is currently investigating allegations against Quiboloy within his congregation at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), while the House Committee on Legislative Franchises is deliberating on revoking the franchise of Swara Sug Media Corporation, operating as Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), due to alleged serious violations.

Suarez pointed out that attendance is essential for Quiboloy, especially regarding the changes in SMNI ownership and the alleged violations, ensuring that the Committee on Franchise understands the issues comprehensively.

The House panel, chaired by Parañaque City 2nd District Rep. Gus Tambunting, has summoned Quiboloy to testify at the hearing scheduled for March 12. The subpoena reminds Quiboloy of the potential consequences if he fails to comply.

The hearing stemmed from a series of alleged violations by SMNI, including the dissemination of fake news, involvement in red-tagging, and serious corporate offenses.

The subpoena, signed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, Tambunting, and House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, serves as a reminder to Quiboloy that his “failure to comply with this order will compel the Committee to resort to Section 11 of the Rules of Procedure Governing Inquiries in Aid of Legislation of the House of Representatives, granting the power of contempt.”