House eyeing to send proposed Charter revisions to Comelec before Holy Week

A senior leader of the House of Representatives announced Monday the lower chamber’s intention to forward approved economic Charter amendments to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) before the Holy Week recess next month, reiterating that these amendments exclusively target economic provisions.

Mandaluyong City Rep. Neptali Gonzales II said that if both the House and the Senate approve the amendment proposals, they would be sent to the Comelec for scheduling a plebiscite instead of being submitted to the Office of the President.

He stressed the President has no participation in the process of amending the Constitution.

Exact replica

Gonzales said House leaders made it a point to have Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 as an “exact replica” of RBH No. 6 pending in the Senate to hasten the process of considering and approving the proposed amendments.

Gonzales, citing news reports, said senators have promised President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that they would approve RBH No. 6, the Senate’s version of economic Charter reform proposals, before Holy Week.

“What the House did is to synchronize so that if there’s an agreement before the Lenten break, we will both have it—if the Senate approves their version and we approve ours with the necessary votes—then we can send it to the Comelec. This way, Comelec can now schedule a plebiscite,” he added.

Gonzales also said RBH No. 7 would go through the normal process of legislation, like a bill or proposed law.

“This is similar to the deliberation of a regular bill. It undergoes three readings. It’s also the same, except this involves the amendment of the Constitution. Normally, it is referred to the committee on constitutional amendment, but nothing prevents the House from exercising its discretion to constitute a committee of the whole so that everyone can participate,” he said.

Gonzales said after the Committee of the Whole House deliberations are completed, RBH No. 7 will be referred to the plenary, where final voting will take place.

He added that he does not expect any amendment or change to be introduced in RBH No. 7 because the House has decided to make the resolution a “mirror” of the Senate’s RBH No. 7 to foreclose any disagreement among senators and House members, and any delay in the approval of the proposed economic Charter reforms.

The Congress is expected to take a Lenten break starting March 23 to April 28.

Economy over politics

For his part, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez emphasized the economic focus of the proposed amendments during the plenary-like Committee of the Whole House deliberations on economic amendment proposals in RBH No. 7.

Romualdez clarified that the amendments aim to create a favorable environment for businesses, job creation, and economic growth.

He stressed that the House’s objective is purely economic and not political.

“Our mission is clear to all of us now. Change some economic provisions that hinder the entry of businesses from other countries. These businesses will create jobs and stimulate our economy,” Romualdez said.

“This is our only objective: economy, not politics,” he told his colleagues as he opened the plenary-like Committee of the Whole House deliberations on economic amendment proposals contained in RBH No. 7.

To dispel doubts about political motivations, Romualdez stated that the House would adopt all three proposed amendments from the Senate version (Resolution of Both Houses No. 6) in RBH No. 7.

In toto

He stressed that Congress is solely addressing economic provisions that need adjustment, ensuring there is nothing in RBH 7 concerning political provisions.

“Now, to dispel doubts that the efforts of the House of Representatives in pushing for the amendment of the economic provisions of the Constitution are politically motivated, we are adopting all three proposed amendments of the Senate version of Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, in toto,” he said.

He was referring to the resolution introduced in the Senate by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Juan Edgardo Angara.

The House version, RBH No. 7, is authored by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and other House leaders.

“This should assure the public that Congress is only touching on the economic provisions that need to adapt to changing times. There is absolutely nothing in RBH 7 that hovers on any political provision of the Constitution,” Romualdez said.

He said the economic Charter reforms the House is pushing for aim “to create an environment ripe with opportunities where jobs are plentiful, education is world-class, and the fruits of progress are shared by everyone.”

“To do this, we need to break barriers that hold us back. We must pave the way to cross over an era of prosperity, innovation, and inclusivity,” he said.

‘Great leap forward’

Romualdez called on the Filipino people “to support this great leap forward.”

He said constitutional amendment proposals are “a matter of utmost national concern that will impact not just the present citizens of our great nation, but also the generations to come.”

“The times are changing. We need to adapt if we are to become more competitive globally, invite technological advancement, and provide a more conducive economic platform where people have wider opportunities for growth. We should do it now, lest we risk lagging behind the rest of the world when it comes to economic development and productivity,” Romualdez said.

“The Filipino people need this change. We owe it to our constituents and the generations to come. We have to make this happen now more than ever,” he said.

Romualdez urged the Filipino people to support the amendments, emphasizing the national impact on present and future citizens.

“Reforming the provisions of the Constitution on foreign equity ownership in corporations, including those that operate public services, would further open up the Philippine market, and attract significantly bigger foreign direct investments,” he said.

He said more investments could lead to cheaper and more reliable power and electricity, cheaper and faster internet service, and a better and more modern transport system.

“With better infrastructure, we would be able to encourage more investments, both foreign and domestic, that would create more high-quality jobs for our people,” he said.

He added that the restrictive economic provisions also affect education.

“Currently, ownership of educational institutions is limited to Filipino citizens and corporations with 60 percent Filipino ownership. The control and administration of educational institutions are currently reserved to Filipinos exclusively,” Romualdez said.

He cited the testimonies of experts and economists who claimed the Philippines has the most stringent restrictions on foreign direct investments (FDI) in higher education, compared to neighboring countries, such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, which all allow 100 percent FDI in higher education, while Thailand allows FDI up to 50 percent and Indonesia up to 49 percent.

He said a number of studies also suggest that Filipinos are lagging behind in terms of education, with the country spending less than the recommended six percent of the national budget on education.

Regarding the advertising industry, the speaker highlighted the unnecessary restriction limiting foreign equity participation to 30 percent, considering the limitless nature of advertising. Formalizing foreign participation would lead to productive partnerships.

The proposed economic amendments aim to provide policymakers with more flexibility in economic policies, allowing healthy competition for foreign investments by removing constitutional restrictions and enabling Congress to set terms and conditions for vital economic sectors.

Romualdez stressed the importance of the Committee of the Whole House deliberations, suggesting the invitation of experts, resource persons, and stakeholders from various fields.

He emphasized the cautious approach to touching on fundamental reforms, ensuring a thorough examination of this legislative measure.